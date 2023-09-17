Dreams of the Neoliberal Reich

When I was a callow youth – or even, one might say, a stupid one – I used to take great pleasure in making up prank tapes for my answering machine. I made one which I considered a true chef d’oeuvre in which, after saying I was not in, I said: today we are having a great sale on heroin and cocaine! Its our way of saying thanks to our many customers. Kilo of H at a mere 100 bucks! We must be crazy to sell it so cheap, but we can: cause of Volume!

My roommates at the time did not think much of this prank. It was soon changed.

Freedom of speech has always been a bit of a compromise. Freedom of thought, freedom of speech – both, as we well know, are freedoms you have to pay for, one way or another. In the lectures to the introduction of psychoanalysis, Freud uses the image of the customs office as a support for the observation that the “eigene Ich” – the Ego itself – enters into every dream, “even where it has hidden itself under the manifest content”. The dream involves a man who is traveling across a border with a lot of baggage, who claims he has nothing to declare. The customs officers open the baggage and find contraband.

I think this is a nice instance of the pervasiveness of the collective ego function. As is my prank answering machine tape, with its jejune transgression of a taboo. In fact, the total power of the “state” – and I include in the state the powers that be, the multinationals, the billionaires, etc., as I find the separation between the powers and the legally instituted powers to be, for the purposes of analysis, subordinate to their solidarity – has its nightside in dreams.

Charlotte Beradt, who fled Germany in 1939, made a survey of the dreams of her colleagues, friends, etc. She worked at the Fischer publishing house, and in New York was a great and close friend to Hannah Arendt’s husband, Heinrich Bluecher. Fleeing with her husband to New York, she lacked the money and patronage to set up shop as an intellectual, so she made her apartment into a beauty shop. She cut and dyed the hair of intellectuals. She published her book, The Third Reich of Dreams, in the sixties, after she had returned to Germany. It struck a chord.

This dream struck me:

"It was about eight o’clock in the evening. As usual at that time of the day, I was talking on the telephone with my brother, my only friend and confidant. [This appraisal of the brother’s relationship was a true one.] After having taken the precaution of praising Hitler’s policies and life in the National Community, I said, 'Nothing gives me pleasure anymore.’ [In fact, he had said this on the telephone earlier in the evening.]



"In the middle of the night the telephone rang. A dull voice [corresponding to the expressionless faces we have encountered in previous dreams] said merely, 'This is the Monitoring Office.’ I knew immediately that my crime lay in what I had said about not finding pleasure in anything, and I found myself arguing my case, begging and pleading that this one time I be forgiven — please just don’t report anything this one time, don’t pass it on, please just forget it. The voice remained absolutely silent and then hung up without a word, leaving me in agonizing uncertainty.”

This nightmare, and my prank call, are related structurally in the same way that Freud thought that jokes and dreams are psychodynamically related. The Ueber-Ich, which can’t allow any deviations from the rule, actually does allow deviations from the rule – for the Ueber-Ich, like all policing institutions, is corrupt. The draconian War against Drugs in this perspective comes out in all its totalitarian glory, claiming the subject’s very chemistry. And the idea that joy does not come through strength, through the Fuehrer-prinzip, is so censored that even in Beradt’s friend’s dream it must be whispered on the phone – and be punished by an even greater degree of whisper, a mere menacing phone silence.

Is someone collecting the dreams of the Neoliberal era, which in my case are all about debts and empty bank accounts? Someone should.