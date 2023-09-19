arcanii imperium and us

The scope of covert action could include: (1) political advice and counsel; (2) subsidies to an individual; (3) financial support and “technical assistance” to political parties; ( 4) support of private organizations, including labor unions, business firms, cooperatives, etc.; (5) covert propaganda; (6) “private” training of individuals and exchange of persons; (7) economic operations; and (8) paramilitary [or] political action operations designed to overthrow or to support a regime (like the Bay of Pigs and the programs in Laos). These operations can be classified in various ways: by the degree and type of secrecy required [,] by their legality, and, perhaps, by their benign or hostile character. - Richard Bissell, ex deputy director, CIA, in a secret conference, 1968. https://publicintelligence.net/cia-covert-action-philosophy/

In French, there are two words corresponding to conspiracy in English: conspiration and conjuration. All analogy hunting is imperfect, and I will leave out a third word, complot, to make a conceptual point: conspiration is usually taken to refer to the machinations of an occult society from below, seeking some purpose that dare not be pursued openly due to the forces of order that would crush it. Conjuration – a swearing-together – is usually taken to refer to a secret group on some higher echelon of society – aristocrats, the king’s ministers, generals. A cabal, the Littré says. Conjuration survives in English as conjure – to call up spirits. In Greek, horkos is to swear, from which we derive the latin exorcizo – exorcize. There is, in the semantic field of the oath, some further connection with the spirits, with elemental powers. That’s a rich field, since it encompasses not only the popular dread of secret policemen and the hidden moves of power players, but also the notion of the unearthly, the uncanny. Indeed, both of these themes have converged continually during the Cold War – that war culture that began in 1945 and was declared over after the overthrow of Soviet power in Russia in 1991. A war culture that gave birth to our own war culture, which is continually searching for a general purpose and a demon enemy.

Although English does not make the same distinction between conspiration and conjuration as French does, you can see that the concept works in any discussion of conspiracy. Conspiracy is allowed, even used as a justification, if it is a breathing together of the enemy, the Other. Thus, communists, the dangerous working class, the Islamic terrorists, are targeted as conspirators, and have been regularly shown to conspire by the establishment press in America, and the political/academic establishment in general. Osama bin Laden’s band conspires. On the other hand, hints of conjuration – of high levels working together as a cabal – almost immediately drive the establishment crazy. The CIA would never conspire to, say, bring narcotics into the country. The FBI would never be an accomplice to the assassination of civil rights leaders. And if by some happenstance we uncover, say, a scheme to sell arms to Iran to supply arms to mercenaries in Nicaragua, this is an aberration and not something that the American government would in any way regularly do. This is conspiracy theory territory. In the post World War II period, the theory of conjuration has been medicalized (as a paranoid delusion) and diabolized (as a myth akin to the anti-semitism of the Nazis).

2.

Because of this conceptual line, we still have an odd and unbalanced history of the twentieth century. After the Soviet Union fell apart, for a brief period, the records of the KGB became available on an unprecedented scale, as did the secret police records of all the Eastern European states. These records have been read naively by academics – mainly the ideologically hardcore among them – as though they told the complete truth. From them, we can get a record of subversives among us. Never mind that bureaucratic files overflow with optimistic statements, obfuscations, lies and error in any organization, not to speak of a secret one. But the records of the intelligence agencies on the winning side – those of the U.S., the U.K., France, Italy, etc. – are still a matter of dribs and drabs, of troves of documents heavily redacted by the intelligence agencies themselves, or of troves discovered accidentally and revealed, usually, in hole-in-the-corner lefty publications. One would think that the enormous expansion of police powers and the various “organs” of intelligence should have, by now, achieved the kind of gravitas to deserve serious historical treatment even given this hostile terrain, but as Alain Dewerpe points out in Espion: une anthropologie historique du secret d’Etat contemporaine, the historical profession has made investigation in conjuration a no-go area, one that arouses suspicion of kookiness. Which is why the literature on, say, the CIA during the postwar period is still driven by journalists, sewing fact to fact, speculation to speculation. These journalists are regularly jeered at by the “historians” of the CIA’s house journal, Studies in Intelligence, for their use of anonymous sources and their method of using associations and analogies to establish causes. Of course, the cynicism of these in-house, bought off historians is functional: after all, we use indirection and supposition because the CIA has laws to protect the release of its records, and has long dodged any uncensored release of the material around, for instance, even such an ancient matter as the Kennedy assassination. It is important to see, too, that it is ideological: in the twentieth century, the right and its allies have long made their homes in spy agencies and police departments. From taking the Soviet Union for an enemy to taking any supposed “weakening” of attitude towards the Soviet Union for subversion is an easy step. Similarly, these departments were, for most of the cold war, very very white, and very very suspicious of black politicians and activists. Thus, your average libertarian or far right group had little to fear from the cops or the spies: but every leftist group offering even the mildest critique of the war culture, capitalism, or the state of race relations was on the target list.

3.

These are circumstances that have, as it were, blown back on the spirit of democracy in many countries – the U.S. being one of them. If the population is largely suspicious, as every poll shows it is, of the Warren Commission story about the JFK assassination, and if the response of the establishment defenders is to label such suspicions “paranoid”, it will soon become impossible to trust the establishment defenders, and indeed the state itself, as an honest dialogue partner. The historian Richard Hofstadter, in 1964 (the year in which the Federal government lied about the Tonkin Bay incident, thus pushing U.S. into the most active phase of the Vietnam War), influentially cast the idea that conspiracy theory is a product of a “paranoid” style in American culture. Distrust of the motives of the governors, and their tendency to hide information and manipulate events to their profit, which was common sense to the Founding fathers and is the premise of any advertising campaign worth its retainer, is haughtily dismissed when it is expressed by the groundlings. The model, which has been followed to this day by such “influencers” as Cass Sunstein, is to laugh at the notion that something is rotten in a state in which agencies who are resourced with hundreds of billions of dollars get to choose their level of transparency. The problem of conspiracy beliefs, then, can be countered with clever practical tricks. In Sunstein’s Conspiracy theories and Other Dangerous Idea), the suggest is: “Our main policy claim here is that government should engage in cognitive infiltration of the groups that produce conspiracy theories.” This echoes the program followed by the CIA in the 1960s and 70s, called Operation Chaos. It has, predictably, spawned conspiracy theories about Sunstein himself, which then get turned around and used to show that look, all notion that there is some occult collusion at high levels of the government is nuts! – the last bit of the cycle falling to an article by Andrew Marantz at the New Yorker, who portrays Sunstein and his enemies with zero historical consciousness about the rich history of “cognitive infiltration” by the government in marginal groups, mostly leftwing, throughout the twentieth century.

4.

Marantz’s lack of notice of the FBI, CIA, Military Intelligence and the infinite variety of homegrown subversives divisions generated by urban police departments is in contrast to pop culture’s hyper-attention: Netflix writers, for instance, regularly so regularly use MKUltra as their muse that the heirs of Sidney Gottlieb could probably sue for points. Conspiracy (or, as I will call it from now on, conjuration) is a popular framework for films, tv, and fiction, from Gravity’s Rainbow to the X files. For leftist artists, it has resulted in the replacement of earnest socialist realism (in which workers produce and are exploited) with glitzy assassination plots (in which freelancers with guns and no pension plans are the vital political players). JFK, here, is vaguely assimilated to King Arthur, just as the bogus Camelot label promised, and the king is always being brought down by evil. Conjuration, here, stands in contrast to your random superhero film, where the enemy is more usually a conspirator of the old police tradition – a criminal after the wealth of the wealthiest, in alliance, often, with some vaguely leftist extremist – see Poison Ivy in the Batman films, a veritable Earth Firster, for testimony.

Given this pop richesse, you would think that there would be a rich social science literature on the effect of the CIA and military secret programs on American democracy, such as it is. I don’t mean by this just the study of the programs themselves – I mean the study, as well, of the effect of them being blown, being known, and being shown. American citizenship has been demoralized by all of this: by both the disclosures and the refusal to disclose. We know more about, say, lab leaks in China than we do about lab leaks in the U.S., and more about the KGB’s agents in place in the states in the Cold War than about America’s agents in place in the Soviet Union – which fell thirty years ago. Thus, our history is in a curious state, rather like the cat in Schroedinger’s thought experiment. And this is a scandal. Democracy has a past dimension – it requires clarity about the past. And we haven’t got that yet, not by a longshot.