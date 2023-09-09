a man with back pain speaks - or the poetry of the Ouch

Should a man with back pain read the Philosophical Investigations?
I’m the man with back pain in this question. Last Saturday,
due to some untoward twist of my posture, I think – I am not certain of this, I
have a vague sense of the cause that is mixed up with a vague and exasperated
sense of the unfairness of it all – I suddenly got a pain in my back that
quickly spread. Lumbago, a word that, like abracadabra, gives us a spell rather
than an exact name for the event, is what we all call it. It is my excuse: I
say I have lumbago and I can’t do such and such. Although, unlike many of the
excuses I make, “can” here is pretty exact: My pain threshold gets passed
pretty quickly if, for instance, I walk more than a block or so.
Famously, Wittgenstein took up the question of “inner
sensations” in what is called the Private Language section of the Philosophical
Investigations. Wittgenstein lived in England, and the English tradition of
reflection typically took pain examples from the high life – the pain of a
toothache in the study, for instance – and not from the lowlife – say, the pain
of wearing manacles in a slave ship. In the forties, when Wittgenstein was
questioning the idea of pain as an utterly closed off property – an inaccessible
inner object – pain was being delivered by the air and on the ground in massive
shocks. Like Henry Green, who utilized his volunteer work with the fire department
during the London Blitz to write Caught, Wittgenstein, a hospital volunteer
during the same time, must have had plenty of opportunities to see pain in a
variety of situations. In Caught the upper middle class character, Richard, the
volunteer auxiliary fireman, has a talk with a Czech refugee named Ilse about
the bombing. Usually, in talking with English women, he gives a speech about
the dangers presented by the fires and gets the response that “you’ll be alright”,
but Ilse responds by saying Yes, you do have a high chance of dying and then
says of the famous English stiff upper lip/jokey attitude: “I, I like you here,
but you have no idea how you are hated abroad, yes, even by your own allies.”
Wittgenstein, I think, shared Ilse’s attitude about the English
flatness: the idea that if you avoided the depths, they would go away. Far from
being “common sense”, this flatness corrupted common sense, making it an
obstacle to feeling.
“Why can't a dog simulate pain? Is he too honest? Could one
teach a dog to simulate pain? Perhaps it is possible to teach him to howl on
particular occasions as if he were in pain, even when he is not. But the
surroundings which are necessary for this behaviour to be real simulation are
missing.”
Indeed, I don’t think I am the only one who wonders if my
inner dog isn’t simulating pain, limping around: to say I feel pain is not the
simple report it seems to be. Back pain is fleeting and then it is not. This
week, I have had a lot of encounters with the enemy, but I have not seen
through its tricks, or quite understand the hand to hand moments. For me, the
morning is a terrible time – then my back feels all of a block, a heavy block,
but not a happy one: a crushed in turtle shell. And then I lay down on
something called, in French, a tapis champ des fleurs – that is, a towel like
thing that has about four dozen “fleur”, bristly plastic circles, that press
into your skin, acupuncture like. It works. I can’t lay down naked on it – I need
a t shirt or an intervening towel. But long sessions ameliorate the pain, and
make me wonder if I wasn’t… well, faking it?
Of the feigning of pain, there is no end. In Patton, the
George C. Scott vehicle that gave my seventh grade a patriotic buzz, there is a
scene in which Patton slaps a soldier in shell shock. I probably imitated it,
as did my friends. You god damned coward! It is, looking back on it, a rather
shocking scene. I’m not the first person to say Patton was generally on the
Mussolini right. Scott played that role, down to the way Patton angrily
breathed through his nose, with a great gusto. And of course Patton was on
perma-play in the Nixon White House. The issue of shell shock, though, has
always been treated gingerly in American popular culture – it makes bombing
people suddenly less fun.
The army put great stock in research devoted to sussing out
the malingerer from the truly shell shocked. And in common life, Freud’s patients
were neurasthenics who doctors often diagnosed, in fancy terms, as fakers. Fake
pain and real pain – the two go arm in arm throughout the fraught history of
twentieth century medicine. And especially as that history is gendered: from
Chronic Fatigue to Long Covid, the more a condition is identified with women,
the more it is likely to be considered “fake”. Even then, however, the pain is
not considered “fake”. The pain is like some real physical event – a rock
thrown, a brick dropped.
Pain (and not pleasure – sadly, pleasure is not a common
object of philosophical reflection) when it is genuine seems no different than
other qualia – say, the color red. It requires some sensing apparatus to make
its appearance. And in as much as that seems, to some degree, a magic trick,
Wittgenstein surrounds pain with questions – as indeed pain is surrounded with
questions in a clinic. Do you hurt here? Do you hurt when you do this?
“But isn’t it absurd to say of a body that it has pains? And why
would one feel this was absurd? In so far as my hand does not feel pains, but I
in my hand?“
And even – as we know from the battlefield – when the hand is
gone, there can be phantom pain in that hand. This somehow makes sense: pain may
be as real as rocks, but we know that there is an infinitely small but
infinitely crowdable margin in which the experience of pain and the expression
of pain don’t align. The poetry of the ouch is not dead, but can be as variable
as fuck, can be metaphored, signified, lyed and dyed in a million different
ways.
This is one of them, wiling away my back getting better.
