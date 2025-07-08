The Global War on Terror is gone - Al qaeda is still here

Back in the winter of 2001, who among us would have predicted that the ragtag paramilitaries under a Saudi failson would outlast the "Great War on Terror"? Yet, here we are in 2025, and a branch of Al Qaeda has just overthrown Assad in Syria and is settled down to rule the place, while the allies of Al qaeda, the Taliban, kicked the U.S. out of Afghanistan, and nobody says peep about what just happened over these 24 years.
Because when the American establishment, liberal center and fascist, absolutely fails, that failure goes in the burn pile and no questions are asked.
Looking over the era of the GWOT from the era of the Big Beautiful Bill, I'm thinking: the end of the Cold War system was truly the end of both of the hyperpowers. The U.S. is in the process of plucking its own eyes out, defunding health care, funding cage matches for immigrants, destroying the constitution by way of originalist readings that have turned into mock misreadings, etc. What we all know. The two political parties have become jokes that have no interest in what their voters think, and that is on top of the years of having hardly any interest in what their voters think.
Let the dead bury their own dead is the moral of the tale. Perhaps out of the ruin of the Dem party can arise something that names itself the Dem party but is utterly dedicated to getting rid of the plutocracy and confronting the huge problems that have been thrust, decade by decade, into the background. We can measure the cost of that effort - it is 20 trillion dollars, the amount the U.S. has borrowed in order not to have a Social Democracy.
Its a ruinous little epoch we have on our hands, here.
