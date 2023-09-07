cioran's style

Unlike, say, happiness or sadness, despair doesn’t easily
select, among a repertoire of performances, those which express its substance –
or rather, its tone. The attraction, such as it is, of Cioran’s work is that
here, one feels, despair gets free play. Massively, in fact. In his essays, the
absence of act that characterises despair, its sunken violence – for despair,
as Cioran sees it, is the child of a precedent and excessive violence – becomes
the substance of the text, and as such fights a rearguard action with its very
motive. If despair cuts us off from motive itself, it seems to remove at the
same time its elemental right as a mood. This isn’t a matter of auto-erasure,
as it is about the futility of all marks.
Cioran started out as an intellectual as a Romanian fascist:
this is the point from which, whether overtly or implicitly, he always start in
his subsequent writings. It is the image of that intellectual madness that
haunts him. He was cured of this set of beliefs/prejudices – including the
nastiest and most sinister, anti-semitism; but the rescue was not logical or
discursive, but characterological, and as such, confirmed his notion that the
logical and discursive were a kind of foam on the wave – an epiphenomenon, and
not a matter of the depths. The Cioran who
praised Hitler as a young man had pulled himself out of that violence when, in
1944, he pled for the life of Benjamin Fondane
-
Cioran went with Jean
Paulhan, who he had contacted, to the
police station where the Gestapo was keeping Fondane and his sister. He wanted to get them
to release Fondane, and thought he’d plead the importance of the man. The Gestapo offered a nasty little deal: Fondane
could leave if he’d leave his siser. In an act that Cioran must have reflected
on often, Fondane refused to abandon his
sister. So they took them both, and both
were murdered at Auschwitz.
There’s a famous passage in his History and Utopia
which outlines Cioran’s notion of what is, for any real writer since the early
modern era, the real thing he was after - the Work in all its dark and
frustrating glory. But what a self-divided goal it turns out to be!
“The idle man who loves violence safeguards his savoir-vivre
in confining it to an abstract hell. Unhanding the individual, letting go of names
and faces, he goes after the imprecise, the general, and, orienting his thirst
for exterminations toward the impalpable, imagines a new genre: the pamphlet
without an object. “
A wonderful and terrifying artistic credo to work under.
