Trump's Gleichschaltung

The NYT gave us a splash of its usual ideology-washing prose yesterday regarding the resignation of the UVA president, which came about as one of the Trump administration's demands:
"The extraordinary condition the Justice Department has put on the school demonstrates that President Trump’s bid to shift the ideological tilt of the higher education system, which he views as hostile to conservatives, is more far-reaching than previously understood."
This construction is a sentence of such moderate-centrist bothsiding excess that it could have come from Stephen Miller himself. It invokes the oft expressed idea (in the NYT) that the universities are not "safe" spaces for conservatives, but are packed with lefties. Oddly, that the oil industry from the CEOs to the mid managers are packed with raging rightists has never provoked any demand for an ideological righting of bias by forcing EXXON to hire socialists. Must just be overlooked. Guys, since the oil industry has so lmuch influence in the world, is it right that it is hostile to liberals and leftists?
Ah, a question that the NYT would never ever ask.
Now, how could they have reported this latest bit of Trump thuggery? There was a nice little German word that cropped up in 1933 and afterwards: Gleichschaltung. The party that came to power in 1933 (the name of which is left up to the reader to find out) used the word to fire Jews and Leftists in academia and bring about a synchronization of the makeup of the Universities with the makeup of the party in power.
Which is what we are seeing the Trumpies do. The Civil rights department is much concerned about the civil rights of whites. You might not know it, but whites, poor rich whites, are descriminated against by DEI. Blacks, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, etc., have long been underrepresented or not represented at all in the U.S. and the name for that is systemic racism. A name that makes the NYT editors and all their country club buddies bristle.
So remember this term. Gleichschaltung. Because that is what is happening.
Not that you will ever read about it in the paper of record.
We live in dumb times.
No comments:
Post a Comment