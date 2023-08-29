Travel notes: Avignon

We were too late to
catch the 1:15 train to Avignon from Montpellier, so we went to eat lunch at Le
Faune, the pretentious restaurant attached to MOCO, the modern museum just up
the street from the gare. Unfortunate choice – inedible fare – but nice exhibition
of a very German German artist, Neo Rauch (we discussed whether his birth name
was really Neo, but I can’t find different on Google) and then got the train
into Avignon and arrived around 5:30. We left Montpellier on a summer day and
got to Avignon on an autumn day – the season had changed in the couple hours of
our train trip, borne northward on the Mistral. The wind flows like a river
over Avignon. Its most famous inhabitant, Petrarch, disliked the town with the
dislike of Jonah vis-à-vis Ninevah. He disliked it for the corruption during
the brief era when Avignon was the seat of the Popes, but I suspect that the
Mistral gave him headaches.
It didn’t give me
headaches: in fact, the river of wind above the town, at night, was somehow
wildly exciting. But a constant wind in your face is unignorable.
We made a reservation
at Le Bercail. However, it was no good. When we walked through the town in the
direction of the restaurant, we saw that we would have to cross the Rhone to
get to it. There was a navette, a little boat, that crossed the river every
fifteen minutes, or so the sign said. But that was no good. The air was cold
and the boat was distant, and we calculated that we’d have half an hour to
order and eat and finish our meal to catch the last passage on the boat. So we
turned reluctantly away and found a small but tasty couscous place. It will be
marked in my memory by this: I had my first glass of Algerian wine there, Sidi
Brahim. I felt very Hemingway-esque sipping it: somewhere in his memoir of Paris,
A moveable feast, Hemingway mentions cheap North African wine. I haven’t read A
moveable Feast in a shark’s age, so I might be wrong about this reference, but
still: the town, the wind, the square, the little Pied Noir man who served us
with a few outdated server’s flourishes, it was all so the American abroad
experience.
The next day we went
to the Dom. We went to the Palais de Pape. We talked about Petrarch. But the
main thing, the striking thing, the civilized thing, was nothing like we had
previously planned to do. Walking down from the Dom, we noticed that there was
a museum with no line outside the door – unlike the Palais. It was called the
Petit Palais. So we ducked into it and there saw a collection of early
Renaissance paintings in a space where we could really look at them. They were
unframed. We were within real human space of them. And they were all
remarkable. They were from Italian masters who travelled the circuit from
Florence to Siena to Avignon. There were few pagan references in these
paintings, but there was perspective and there were faces that, as Jacob
Burkhardt might have said, were individual. Real expressions looked out at us,
unsubsumed by their ritual position,
their beatification, their place in Biblical narrative. It was startling and
exhilarating and it rapidly became one
of my top museum experiences.
The drain on a
painting when it is being gazed at by a moving mass of people makes it as hard
to experience them as it is to get to know a politician who shakes your hand at
a reception. Acquaintance is not the same as knowing. But here, I knew these
paintings.
We agreed, after they
chased us out of the place for lunch, that we’d just done something incredibly
touching
Then we had another go
at Le Bercail, but again there was the problem of time with the navette. So we
ate at a bistro with plenty of Provencal items on the menu. I bobbled it,
having a middlebrow steak-frite. Then we did a few more tourist routes, got on
the train at 5:30, and returned to Montpellier, satisfied with our one day
jaunt. More satisfied than ever Petrarch
was with Avignon:
nest of treachery,
where all the evil,
spread through all the
world, hatches,
slave to wine,
delicacies and good living,
where Luxury performs
her worst.
Comments