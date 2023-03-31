Therapeutic nihilism and us

In these days of evil
on the telly – and on the computer screen and in the climate shift, etc. etc. –
my mind has been drifting towards the topic of therapeutic nihilism. In a
sense, when peeps say we can imagine the end of the world more than we can
imagine the end of capitalism, they are positing some natural power in
capitalist arrangements that is powerfully reminiscent of the state of medical
science in 1844, when the Viennese doctor, Josef Dietl, published his manifesto
in the Zeitschrift der K.K. Gesellschaft der Aerzte zu Wien that proclaimed the
proper scientific limits of medicine.
“Why don’t we demand
of our Astronomers to turn the days into nights, of our physicians that they turn
winter cold into summer heat, our chemists that they turn water into wine? Because
it is impossible, that is, because it is not grounded in the principles of
their sciences, and because astronomers, physicians and chemists are upright enough
to confess that they couldn’t do it. But then, why do we demand that our
doctors heal lung diseases, dropsy, arthritis, heart disease, etc.? Are these
demands somehow grounded in the principles of his science? Absolutely not!”
The list of diseases
is impressive, and impressively, we don’t have a “cure” for arthritis, for
instance, even today. But the twentieth century not only saw the invention of
airconditioning, turning summer heat into winter cold, but an amazing structure
of therapies that could address the body’s ills in a manner undreamt of by
Dietl.
In 1844, this world of
cures – or therapies that could alleviate illnesses, such as insulin for
diabetes – seemed extremely distant. It was an unimaginable world. Dietl’s nihilism was a reasonable belief that
the cure was an area not of science, but of chance. However, this did not mean
doctoring was substantless: “The doctor must be valued not as an artist of
cures, but as a scientific researcher [Naturfoerscher].
I often take this
stance towards Marx. The communism he strove for depended, of course, on the thoroughness
of the capitalism that he diagnosed. In a strong sense, it arose out of it,
like … well, like the response of the body to a disease. The analogy is
inexact, however. This body is the disease, and its cure is a new body, arising
from the old one. Resurrection.
We all know how the
resurrection belief has worked out – it has become a master trope in our
metaphoric imagination, but it has less of a grip on our sense of the real
future. Although, of course, literally billions
of people believe that it will, more or less literally, happen.
In the case of our
political economy, it is easy to see that most economists are even more mired
in a nonsensical world of cures than that of Dietl’s colleagues. To believe
that you cure inflation with unemployment and then you heat things up until
unemployment sparks off inflation is to have the most primitive sense of the
general economy. It loses sight, in fact, that the economy is not a master but
a servant – a servant of the social whole. Its only reason, its only footing in
humanity, is to make the quality of human life better. It it doesn’t serve that
purpose, kick it to the curb, start over. To rephrase slightly the slogan of the
Wat Tyler rebels: “First we’ll hang all the economists.”
In fact, as it proved,
therapeutic nihilism was not so nihilistic as all of that. Diagnosis eventually
lead to water being turned into wine, or at least to an Austrian physician discovering
blood types in 1901 and blood transfusion becoming a real thing after the discovery
of anticoagulants, research that was hurried up because of (natch) war, as in
World War One. Turning water into wine was nothing compared to transfusing
blood properly and easily to a patient, but the creep of blood blood blood in
the twentieth century mapped the creep of cure cure cure. Diagnosis, the left
hand, found cure, the right hand.
A hopeful story. We
are not mired in a world of therapeutic nihilism forever. We don’t have to
accept that.
