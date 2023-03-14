There is a Jewish myth recounted by the philosopher Shestov that goes like this: when the



angel of death comes down to close the eyes of man, the angel’s body is all covered with



eyes. Sometimes the angel discovers that he has made a mistake. The term of the man’s



life that he has come for still has more time to go. So the angel pulls one of the eyes



off his body and gives it to the man. “ … then the man sees strange and new things, more



than other men see and more than he himself sees with his natural eyes; and he also sees,



not as men see but as the inhabitants of other worlds see: that things do not exist



"necessarily", but "freely", that they are and at the same time are



not, that they appear when they disappear and disappear when they appear. The testimony



of the old, natural eyes, "everybody's" eyes, directly contradicts the



testimony of the eyes left by the angel. But since all our other organs of sense, and



even our reason, agree with our ordinary sight, and since the whole of human



"experience", individual and collective, supports it, the new vision seems to



be outside the law, ridiculous, fantastic, the product of a disordered imagination.”