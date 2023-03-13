Vienna 1921 - a poem by Karen Chamisso

Vienna 1921

…. where, cigarladen, the “social vampire” steals from a drunken greenhorn his daddy’s crowns: Stören Sie nicht der Spiel! great admirer of tits, and morocco bound

Pornography, illustrations by Rops. In the Cabaret Hölle your table, monsieurs An occasional word with the cops To smooth down any controvers.

The song surrenders to the singer Her shorn eyebrows, her glossed back hair its lips of glass, its sacre coeur. Shall we linger by the fall guy’s latest lair?

… his wife threw vitriol At one of Europe’s famous flirts? That face was not, although, Marked – her hat received the worst

Of it… in the “fameux hôtel Sacher” Behind the Opera, there they built A love nest out of Masoch and Schnitzler Everything in gold late Habsburg gilt.