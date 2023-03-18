Jupiter stumbles: the curse of Macron

Perhaps the most
Macronist of all Macron things during the debate about the reforms – the debate
in the street, the debate in the supposed Legislature – was Macron deciding
that this was just the time to give Jeff Bezos the Legion d’Honneur. I missed
it when it happened – I was turned on to it by the excellent, very sad article
in Media Part by Nicholas Mathieu: « Savez-vous quelle réserve de rage vous
venez de libérer ? »
I read the Mathieu
article after reading the “what does Macron’s inner circle think” article by Le
Monde, which keeps in intimate and admiring touch with the circle around the
great man: “Selon plusieurs de ses proches, le président de la République n’a «
aucun scrupule, aucun regret »(According to those close to him, the president
of the Republic has “no scruple, no regret”). This is how Le Monde writes – a far
cry from the revolutionary stylings in 1792 of Pere Duchesne, the paper whose
motto was: Je suis le véritable père Duchesne, foutre!” – I am the fucking real
Pere Duchesne. Who would write, for instance, of his great anger against the so
called aristocrats, the Duc of this, the Prince of that. Between the fuck it
and the “proches de la President de la Republique” there is an abyss set. But all
your abysses and all your interior ministers won’t keep that abyss from being
crossed at some point – no man or woman can say where.
In the Marianne story
about the honouring of the Amazon man, one reads: “C’est une décoration qui fait
grincer des dents, surtout à gauche.” But
what gauche? It is the gauche in unions. It is the gauche that realizes that
Macron is honouring a union-buster. It is his riposte to the unions he refuses
to talk to. The only syndicat that counts for Macron is the syndicat of bosses.
The man has an upper class autism of a high order – usually, in the evolution
of neolib popularism, the Tory or the Republican has figured out how to hide
behind the working man. Macron has never figured out even so simple a ploy.
Boris Johnson looks like a political genius next to a piker like our President.
The figure he most resembles, in the neolib spectrum, is Bush – Bush the first.
George H.W. Bush. A man who could never release his lips, his famous lips, from
the silver spoon around which they were wrapped. The man with the same strange personality,
the man with the mistress (which, as Hilary Clinton once said, everybody in
D.C. knew about) and the wife-mother.
I despise all Bushes,
yet in one way Bush did more than any president since: he took seriously a
global climate problem, the depletion of
ozone, and he did something decisive about it. Politicians come in all sorts of
flavors. As bad as Macron is, he does have a balanced sense that it is time for
negotiation in the Ukrainian war. And he
is not the foreign policy disaster that Hollande was, all the way around. One could
imagine him a fairly competent foreign minister. But not Jupiter, never Jupiter.
Dethrone the king.
Fuck!
Comments