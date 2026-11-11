nemesis and the hyperborean Left: the case of Corey Robin

1. I think that, generally, Corey Robin has been an excellent guide to the political culture of the last couple of years.
So I think it is very interesting that lately, he has made the turn to what I think of as neoliberal "leftism” A turn defined by making the idea of “retribution” secondary to that summary of things one could call good governance. Don’t prosecute, don’t impeach, don’t investigate. Rather, pass a host of good bills that will meet this moment of economic anxiety and foreign policy shpilkes. This will cement the popularity of the Left, inasmuch as the Democratic party can be a proxy for the “Left”.
This, I think, is the strategy adopted by the Obama and Biden administrations. Under Obama, it was called nudgery. Under Biden, it was called the Green new deal.
Myself, I think it is at the heart of the so called Left in neoliberalism. It is the idea that Nemesis has withered away. Or, to put it another way, it accepts too big to fail as an immutable rule, and takes governance as a network of work-arounds and improvements that are the best we can do. Nemesis is too hard, too retrograde, too distractive.
Now I think it is dead wrong. The reason the gains of the Democrats in the U.S. are so easily overthrown is that the left, giving up Nemesis, IS giving up justice, undermining the very legitimacy of work arounds and improvements. It disperses the impulse of justice in bits and pieces and substitutes.
After all, what is justice to a college graduate who just wants to pay back her student debt? An ornament. She’ll never be “richer” if we investigate and prosecute, say, Elon Musk for massive violation of our shredded but still standing campaign contribution laws.
Richer is the key word here. Money is, in one way or another, the only measure that is going to count in neoliberal culture. It is a form of money idealism. Money gives us equilibrium, it gives us a means and an end.
I think this notion ignores the mass of data showing that instead of wealth alone, people are driven by, among other things, a thirst, a raving thirst, for fairness. Or justice, if you will. My contention is that Nemesis has not been put into suspended animation, or euthanized. My idea is that Nemesis is still a live and fierce force in politics, and ignoring it will lead to a politics of work-arounds and failing programs and further leaps to the reactionary right.
2. Economists call it the Ultimate Game. James Surowiecki gives a good description of it:
“Take two people. Give them a hundred dollars to split. One person (the proposer) decides, on his own, what the split should be (fifty-fifty, seventy-thirty, or whatever) and makes the other person a take-it-or-leave-it offer. If he accepts the deal, both players get their share of the money. If he rejects it, both players walk away empty-handed.
The rational thing for the second person to do is to accept the offer, whatever it is, since even one dollar is better than nothing. But in practice this rarely happens. Instead, lowball offers are almost always rejected. Apparently, people would rather throw away money than let someone else walk away with too much. Other experiments illustrate the same idea. Essentially, people are willing to pay to punish those they think are free-riding or acting unfairly, even when doing so brings them no material benefits.”
The Ultimate Game has been known since the period when of our agricultural, warring, kingmaking polis-es first dotted the rivers, the Nile, the Indus, the Tigris. Among other things, the Iliad might be considered to be a poem about the Ultimate Game. In some myths, Nemesis was, even, the mother of Helen. Sunk costs and the wooden horse, yo. Nemesis has two sides: Adraeista, or implacable necessity, and Fortuna, the distributor of fortunes, the goddess of the wheel.
I use “neoliberal” as a shorthand for our socio-economic state all too often. However, following the thread of Nemesis, we might also call this order, following Pindar’s Tenth Pythian elegy, the order of the Hyperboreans. Here’s a description by Christopher Brown
“THE CENTRE-PIECE OF THE TENTH PYTHIAN is the account of Perseus' visit to the land of the Hyperboreans. In lines 27 ff. Pindar reflects the limits imposed on the human condition; he then presents an example of a mortal who succeeded with the help of a god (45) in transcending the ordinary restraints and travelled the thomasto odos – [the fabulous way] - to the land of Hyperboreans.
According to Pindar's portrait, the Hyperboreans enjoy a special felicity in the presence of Apollo and the Muse. In this myth Pindar seems to picking up the theme of beatitude… “
To quote the translation from Anthony Verity:
“At their merry feasts they bind golden laurel in their hair; disease has no place among that holy people, nor ruinous old age, but they live without toil or battle, avoiding Nemesis’ severe judgement.”
So, what does this mean? Some classicists take the phrase “avoiding Nemesis’s severe judgment” to mean that the Hyperboreans are immortal. This identifies Nemesis with death. Brown, however, thinks this is unlikely. Brown argues that everything depends on the “fabulous road”. The Hyperboreans, at the end of this way, have earned a dispensation – or rather, are the lucky beneficiary of a dispensation – making them exempt from the Nemesis that rules over the ordinary human being.
The Hyperboreans, in other words, have not done anything to earn the dispensation, which has been made arbitrarily. But that arbitrary cosmic gesture has consigned them to the echelon of the immune, the unpunishable.
3. It is pretty obvious where I am going with this. The Hyperboreans exist in a zone much like the zone inhabited, in our current ancien regime social arrangements, to the politically and economically powerful. The Epstein class, the class including Trump who will avoid all punishments, the class that can only be, humbly, taxed. We can raise, by some micromanaging of committees, the amount that the hyperboreans pay to the state. That is the limit of our power.
Well, I say fuck that. They Hyperboreans of the neoliberal order are, in fact, those who have captured that order. The too big too fail judge, from their seats in congress, or from their position as attorney general, that they are too big to fail. Is this a virtuous circle – or a vicious one – that is decreed by fate, or its proxy, public opinion? The later I take to be the opinions held by the majority of the top 30 percent income group. The only people we hear from in the media - although on the social networks we also hear from those in the circles below the Hyperborean. Public opinion is group that is merciful to the malign welders of illgotten gains, the tech boys or the Sacklers, et al. It is merciful to the fratt rapists, it is merciful to the pollutor, to the builder of data centers, and so on. It is the group thaat is awfully horrified when a stray Luigi Mangione comes along and kills one of the illgotten gamers of the health insurance game. This, as the Biden regime in its dying days put it, is "terrorism" - not a label of course to be hung on such as Trump.
In the subhyperborean realm, the realm of “ordinary mortals”, the ultimate game is still vital, still in their nature. They will still pay to make sure that the too big to fail will fail. However, from the hyperborean view, this shaming inclination to primitive retribution is something that we can bribe away.
The ordinary people notice that the Epstein circle consists of people who are never punished for being in the Epstein circle, just as Trump was never punished for an act of treason that in ordinary cases would have put him in jail for life. And I have a horrible sentiment that the notion, all rational and best case, of the Corey Robins is going to be taken up and used by the Democratic establishment to, once again, draw the line between the ordinary mortal and the Hyperborean overseer.
That would, in my opinion, be a serious misreading of this moment.
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