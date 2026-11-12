Rejoicing! Scott Colum has won it! The NYT's lead is that the last time Mississippi elected a black senator, it was under Reconstruction, and he left office in 1881. What the NYT doesn't say is the last time New York State had a black senator was exactly never. Since 1789, never a black senator in the state with one of the largest concentrations of African Americans in the country.
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Mississippi goddam!
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Mississippi goddam!
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