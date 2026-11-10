Lakesha Womack for President, 2028!

Lakesha Womack is my favorite candidate for president in 2028 on the back of this one sentence. Womack was just elected over Republican Tom Moore in a North Carolina district.
Here's the quote:
"Sitting in the lobby of a building on Capitol Hill on Sunday as newly elected members descended on Washington for orientation, Ms. Womack said in an interview that she had continued to work full time throughout her campaign and attended events after hours and on the weekends.
She received few national endorsements, but she also did not seek them.
“I don’t really seek outside validation,” she said. “I think validation is for parking.”
Lakesha 2028, people. All of you hobbyists, you amateurs, you lovers of old books, you weekend ceramicists, you cell phone photo artists, you seamstresses on odd hours, you geniuses at crossword puzzles - all of us who collectively form Ellison's little man at the Cheehaw station - it is our time! We are at the gates! Let's make this happen!
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