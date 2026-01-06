Tuesday, January 06, 2026

The pornographic snuffbox maker and Kant

 

In Leslie Stephen’s Studies of a Biographer there is a passage about the transmission of Kant’s philosophy to Britain that rather warms my populist heart. I like an intellectual history to have detours, eccentricities, and coincidences – and certainly the fact that one of the main capillaries of Kantianism in London was a pornographic snuffmaker hits the spot.

The snuffmaker in question is a man named Thomas Wirgman. Wirgman’s father owned a “fashionable” toy shop on St. James Street, which is known in Johnsoniana due to the fact that Samuel Johnson bought his silver buckles there, when he had need of silver buckles. Wirgman himself appears not only in the few books that examine the spread of Kant’s name in England in the 1790s, but also in legal history.  In 1812, he was arrested for offering for sale a toothpick case “containing on the inside lid thereof one obscene, filthy, and indecent picture representing the naked persons of a man and women in an indecent, filthy and obscene situation, attitude and practice.” According to Augustus de Morgan, Lord Brougham was his counsellor and somehow got him off. We go from legal history to philosophy in an anecdote about Wirgman visiting the great Brougham years later. Brougham at first thinks that his former client is in the soup again – but it isn’t that at all. Wirgman is now a Kantian, and he wants to propound the doctrine at the new University of London, with which Brougham is associated.

Wirgman visited Augustus de Morgan too, in 1831, to talk Kant. “I’m an old brute of a jeweler”, he said. “And his eye and manner were of an extreme jocosity…”Now”, he said, “I’ll make it clear to you. Suppose a number of goldfishes in a glass bowl – you understand? Well, I come with my cigar and go puff puff puff puff, over the bowl, until there is a little cloud of smoke. Now, tell me, what would the goldfishes say to that?” “I imagine,” said I, “ that they would not know what to make of it.” ‘By Jove, you’re a Kantian,” said he, and with this and the like he left me…”

Truly, an anecdote that would have made George Bernard Shaw think of the theatrical possibilities.

Wirgman, it seems, was converted to Kant when a German water colorist friend named Richter took him to see a lecture by a man named Nitsch in 1795 in London. The London of 1795 – the London of Blake, of radical mechanics distributing copies of Thomas Paine’s Rights of Man. As well of anti-Catholic/anti-Irish bigotry, bucks and whores and small children crippled in the chimney-cleaning trade. Philosophy, outside of Edinburgh, was not in great shape in Britain. But it was sneaking in from Germany in the oddest ways. Wirgman taught himself German to read the great Kant. He became a persistent disciple. He corresponded with Dugald Stewart, but Stewart was too old, too ensconsced in sensualism, to get it. He corresponded with James Mill. He met Madame de Stael when she came to England, and wanted to talk with her about the reference to Kant in De L’allemagne. In his small way, Wirgman got his goldfish to think about things – although Stephen doubts that one can connect Wirgman to Coleridge’s interest in Kant. It was Coleridge who got to the goldfish.

In a fragment written at the end of his life, Coleridge remembered the “rough crowd” of “Crown and Anchor Patriots,” who included Wirgman, Nitsch, and Blake’s acquaintance, Thomas Holcroft. Kant in the London nightlife – I like to think of it.

 

 

