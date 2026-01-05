Monday, January 05, 2026

Two chamisso poems

 

Postcard to Gerard Nerval

 

Is this “crazed packrat of esoteric lore”

worth the finding after

the bandages are thrown off?

 

Labyrinthian hoarders my brother my sister!

Every wall opening

Egyptian eyes to stare at you.

 

The unmedicated, unmediated soul

Is the pyramid pressing down on

your ache-mixed body.

 

The soul  swallows

shit and ambrosia indifferently

while shakes mug the victim

 

and this ransom demand

in scrawled on a torn off newspaper page

-- ALL OF POSTERITY.

 

Yeah.

Good luck with that.


2.

 

On Rue des archives

 

The infinitely heavy night

far older than this bauble world

falls weighted by moons on street-bound me

and I go under and out with it.

As though some pot bellied Greek god

raping for rape’s sake thrust his snout

into my very roots.

And so I play, bottom-feeder me

 

With the roots of the Indo-European

tongue.

“Tupp (cock) named for its crest, comb”

“skoli young dog, kale bitch”

 

Night, ex-lover, bill collector, bummer

Swims in the muddy puddles

Where my face, the face of summer

dimly huddles.

 

