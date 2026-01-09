Some objections to Nabokov

As is well known, Nabokov had contempt for Dostoevsky. I’ve
long regarded that as the bad taste of good taste – of having too strong a
taste for a certain kind of novel and poem that cages you into a certain school
or style. Nabokov’s father, apparently, had the bad taste to like Balzac, for
whose “trashy” books, of course, Nabokov has a low opinion.
This sectarian tendency in Nabokov puts me out of sorts with
him. He has, to my mind, a second rate critical intelligence, which makes me
weary of his novels and their too easy cruelties.
Recently, though, I’ve been thinking that perhaps Nabokov,
living in Germany in the 20s and 30s, thought so badly of Dostoevsky because
his vilest idea – his permanent hatred of Jews – was not only appreciated by
the ultra-right, but was an inspiration for Nazis like Alfred Rosenberg.
Rosenberg, who was hung at the end of the war, was a Baltic German, one of a
core group that migrated to the Nazis in the early twenties. Rosenberg was the
official “theorist” of Naziism, and Dostoevsky was a convenient great name to
give an honorable lineage to the murderous hatred of Jews.
Nabokov never discusses Dostoevsky in terms of this
heritage. It would, of course, violate his notion of the aesthetic to allow
something this political to impinge on opinion of a novel. Yet there is
something quite comic about the way Nabokov went around dismissing whole
swathes of literature, from Balzac to Thomas Mann, something that has a motive
above that of his dandyism. Mann, of course, draws a lot from Dostoevsky. All of
German literature did.
I wonder about that Nabokovian finickiness.
