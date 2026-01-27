The downfall of Trump: a trail of murders

The downfall of Trump is being counted in murder victims. Minneapolis, the 117 and counting fishermen in the Carribbean and Pacific, the measles victims in Texas and Kansas and South Carolina. On the one hand, murder is murder. On the other hand, in a normal state with a normal opposition party, these murders would be hung around the neck of the murderers and their forces would be squeezed shut by militant defunding.
I believe in the Downfall, but I also believe that the hollow, spineless immoral oppostion leaders also have to go. No return to the status ante - no Schumer, no Jeffries, no tricks and pics of the Dems laughing it up with their Republican colleagues.
Between that belief and what is actionable - that's the question. The social media style is to issue little pronunciamentos, as if one were the commandante of a faithful troop. Well, I'm no commandante and my pronunciamento's are worth zip. The main thing is to keep the idea going - we all, and that includes cowards like me, can do this. A country that has taken this dystopian turn can, while resisting it, make giant strides towards a more utopian order. Of course we've been played before - that was the lesson of the 2008 electon. But we aren't condemned to be suckers.
