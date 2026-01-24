Saturday, January 24, 2026

The ghost of William Walker floats through: in the American grain

 

1. William Walker was certainly of the type – the Barbaric yawper, the opportunist, the man who made mistakes out there in the territories – who could have been included in William Carlos William’s Plutarchian attempt to get down the American grammar of character, In the American Grain. It was always a bit too reductive: grain. For such a pesticide treated, multi-wood, laminated,  two by four thing as America.

Williams was aware of the trickiness of going about poetry under the aegis of history.

“But history follows governments, and never men. It portrays us in generic patterns, like effigies, or the carving on sarcophagi, which say nothing save, of such and such a man, that he is dead. That’s history. It is concerned with only one thing: to say everything is dead.”

Walker, the most famous filibuster, didn’t make Williams’ cut. Sam Houston was the closest he got to that. Daniel Boone’s zen, that was something Williams’ saw. And after the Grain book, in his Imaginations, he nailed it for good and all, however problematically:



 

The pure products of America
go crazy—
mountain folk from Kentucky

or the ribbed north end of
Jersey
with its isolate lakes and

valleys, its deaf-mutes, thieves
old names
and promiscuity between

devil-may-care men who have taken
to railroading
out of sheer lust of adventure—

and young slatterns, bathed
in filth…

The rascality of the American product, its galumphing lack of dignity even as it made orotund and dignified gestures, this was a bit too Mencken-ish for Williams to put in. William Walker was just such a type of young American hoss.

2. I take from Williams words at the end of the Houston chapter a manifesto like notion that we can look at what is happening, on all fronts, in the present American dissolve, from the perspective of the American grain and its secret, libidinous dynamics.

“However hopeless it might seem, we have no other choice: we must go back to the beginning; it must all be done over; everything that is must be destroyed.”

The do-over – we all, good householders, know this urge! Throw out the old wedding presents, repaint the rooms, find the new job, move to another state, stop answering the phone and the emails, seek company among lowlives or revolutionaries, do something to stop the appalling, encroaching staleness!

However, that something at the moment might be much quieter. The woke metaphor that our era of reaction is all coiled about is, partly, waking up the beasts, those seemingly dead things that actually still exist in the very air we breathe. We can see the beast of Calhoun, the “Marx of the Master Class”, as Hofstadter called him, or more simply our proto-Nazi theorist, our Alfred Rosenberg sprung from old planter schemes, as it presides over the  Roberts Court, just itching to reinstate the Dred Scott decision,  to which we still bow (but for how long, Lord?). And we see the filibusters, those arrogant, masculinist, pirate imperialists, weaving into being an ad hoc foreign policy under Trump. Foreign policy’s a piss-elegant name for robbery on a global scale. The robbers this time come unmasked and full of thief’s jargon.

Trump is a great channeler of American history – he knows so little about it that he is a perfect blank through which the malevolent spirits move. Republicans have an addiction to the type. Warren Harding, George W. Rotarians, ignorant shitkickers, reality tv stars. We get what we deserve.

3. Walker -  I can see his type. When I was a kid, it was the leader of the playground. The boy who the other boys somehow always ended up allowing to organize things. Who all the other little boys loved, in their way. Love, fear, wanting to be the best friend.

The playground leader is often the athlete, but not the best athlete. He’s that boy follows out his reflex arc with the  superb confidence of a born imposter, and this is his visible sign of grace. But further than that arc – into techne, a skill to be taught, - or what amounts to being  against his “nature”, his liking – there he cannot go. Or at least he goes reluctantly, against his grain. Into the field of questions. To be taught means to submit, to let that ego, that reflex arc, go. Suspend it. Drop the imposter. And this is a drama.

The playground boy is against teaching and teachers as a policy and instinct. He’s all recoil.

In the American character museum, the playground leader is connected by a thousand threads to the Jack of all Trades. I’m from a Jack of All Trades myself. Pa. Farmer, carpenter, airconditioning man, small business owner, builder of his own house. And the spell got into me. I oriented myself by writing, but have never settled down to the little matter of earning money, and now I’m in the retirement years. It happens.

4.  Once, when America was mostly farm and woods, the Jack of all Trades filled a great space. Now, of course, America is all apps and buzz, and the Jack of all Trades lies bleeding, here an obscure rocker, there the guy who knows how to fix computers in your apartment or neighborhood, who you call on. The proto-professional, the amateur with the Youtube channel, the explainer. Once though the Jack of all Trades did a stage on steamboats, sold lots in Florida, mined in California, shot buffaloes on contract for the U.S. army in Wyoming. The Jack of all Trades was manifest destiny on two scratched up legs.

The types exists way past frontier’s close in our popular culture. For instance, Paul Newman’s Brick. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, paired with sizzling Elizabeth Taylor, both in their physical superbia. Brick, who has numbed his reflex arc and its approaches to reality with drink. Who has met his nature (supplied by Tennessee Williams, of course) in Skipper, his best friend, a suicide for whom Brick has felt the reflex arc in his groin, but never followed through. And now can’t follow through with all Maggie (Elizabeth Taylor’s) superbia to help him find the Dao.  Brick, who never figured his reflex arc was going to steer him into this kind of territory.

A fifties movie, with the American Freudian notion of the libidinal as our crackable code. But we need more than a view of the character as so many detours to a fuck to get us to the Americanness of this. I’d propose here we are encountering, on the verge of the Sixties and its New Frontier rhetoric, the social etiolation of the Jack of all Trades position. The adventurer on his crutches, the playground leader with a repressed longing for his suicided football teammate – this seemed, at one time, the end of the figura.

Ending as tragedy, returning as farce – don’t we know the routine?

5. William Walker was Tennessee-framed, which meant something in the antebellum imagination. It meant a six foot tall talltaler, all forest furs, long rifle, Bowie knife at his belt. Crockett and Bowie, in fact, died as quasi-filibusters in the defence of that useless warehouse, the Alamo. The whole Texas enterprise was Tennessee-framed, a matter of carving out slave territory under the name of freedom.

But in fact, Walker was small, smooth. Robert May observes that he was “five feet six inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds; besides, his smooth, freckled face lacked the whiskers and rough features of so many of the day’s military adventurers.” He was a banker’s son, born in Nashville and educated at private schools, trained to be a physician, even making the traditional tour of Europe under the idea that he was going to come back a doctor. But he didn’t live up to his Dad’s ideas – William Walker had ideas of his own. He went to New Orleans to study law. There, he ended up a journalist, and part owner of a newspaper, the New Orleans Crescent. But it was no go, and in the autumn of 1849 Walker had to find some other way to make his money.

Tennessee-framed. Cormac McCarthy is dead right to start his anabasis, Blood Meridien, with a Tennessee boy. And with a band of freebooters, scalphunters, who are whipped into shape by characters like Walker, drunk on rhetoric and high ideals, under which they idealize themselves, disasterously. An anabasis of atrocity, in which the instruments that move the enterprise undermine the principles under which the enterprise was launched, until it became largely atrocity for atrocities sake, hide and seek among monsters and victims. As it was, and as it will always be. Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq.

The instrument, the drone: such a clean way to shed blood:  Obama’s little helper.

But Trump, a man who is has a love of dirt for its own sake, a copraphile in spirit, has gone back to the bombardment. We know all to well how taking a shit and dumping bombs equate in Trump’s old brain.

And so we come to the awakening of Walker, with the news of gold being discovered in California, and the beginning of his real life. At 30.  It is to California he goes, by boat. But not before one characteristic, Tennessee touch: according to his biographer, William O. Scroggs (whose book, Filibusters and Financiers (1916), bears the mark of that  Americanist style, half Mencken, half muckraker):  ‘Before leaving New Orleans, however, he showed something of the fire that smouldered under the quiet exterior by seeking out one of the editors of La Patria, a tri-weekly Spanish-American paper, and giving him a severe flogging  on account of the publication of an article at which he took personal offence.”

6.  In a memorable essay in Orion Magazine, September, 2006, Rebecca Solnit showed how the San Francisco Bay and the watershed of the Sierra Nevada, including the Sacramento River, are still affected by the Gold Rush. Its geological aspect. 7600 tons of Mercury were dumped in those waters. Mercury was the element used to bind to gold particles in ore, creating an amalgam that is then heated to free the mercury as fumes and leave the gold. “Overall, approximately ten times more mercury was put into the California ecosystem than gold was taken out.” A ratio one might metaphysicalize as a standard to measure American rapacity versus the products of Manifest Destiny. The mercury is still in those waters.

“The volume of mercury-tainted soil washed into the Yuba was three times that excavated during construction of the Panama Canal, and the riverbed rose by as much as eighty feet in some places. So much of California was turned into slurry and sent downstream that major waterways filled their own beds and carved new routes in the elevated sludge again and again, rising higher and higher above the surrounding landscape and turning ordinary Central Valley farmlands and towns into something akin to modern-day New Orleans: places below water level extremely vulnerable to flooding. Hydraulic mining washed downstream 1.5 billion cubic yards of rock and earth altogether.”

The past isn’t even past. Gold rush or rush to conquer Mexican, Central American or Caribbean territories, the same Dramatis Personæ populate the scene – the rascal, the commander, the troops, native or American, the villagers (shot or “freed”), the steamboat, the navies of imperial powers. Walker fell in with this or that group of chancers until, in 1852, he and some others struck upon the idea of an American colony in Mexico. They were following in the footsteps of other chancers, such as a Frenchman, Count Gaston Raoul de Raousset-Boulbon, built on the lines of Louis Napoleon (who was behind the expedition of Maximilian to Mexico, which led, at least, to Manet’s very great painting of Maximilian’s execution), who arrived in San Francisco for whatever treasures beckoned and mustered some troops to take Guaymas, Sonora and see what came of it.

7. There’s a detail, here. A historical anomaly. The scalphunters in Blood Meridien bumped into it solid. In 1804, a report was filed by a Habsburg official named Merino who was reporting from the frontlines on the pacification of the nine groups of Apaches. He accords them respect a chronicler owes to a minor kingdom: “This  nation inhabits the vast empty expanse lying between 30 and 3degrees of latitude and 264 and 277 degrees of longitude, measuring from the island of Tenerife, extending from the vicinity of the presidio of Altar in the province of Sonora near the coast of the Red Sea [Rojo] or Sea of Cortes, to that of La Bahia del Espiritu Santo, which is seventeen leagues from the bay of San Bernardo, in Texas.”

A vast territory, and of course absolutely empty to the snake eyes of the white predator. Edward Dorn also stopped in Apacheria, after it was broken, after Geronimo was captured, after Olson, counterculture, and his own conversation with Blake’s America. Dorn discovered how the Apaches were captured and shipped by the Americans, under the command of General Miles in railroad cars, chained up, to Fort Marion, Florida. 1886.

Dorn’s verse:

As the train moves off at the first turn of the wheel
With its cargo of florida bound exiles
Most of whom had been put bodily
Into the coaches, their 3000 dogs,
Who had followed them like a grand party
To the railhead at Holbrook
                                            Began to cry
When they saw the smoking creature resonate
With their masters,
And as the máquina acquired speed they howled and moaned
A frightening noise from their great mass
And some of them followed the cars
For forty miles
Before they fell away in exhaustion.

8. Telling a story like this, we want bold iconographic scenes, neat bits of landscape and event. We want some flat method, something that is not perspective at all, something that is more like putting your nose to a body.

Walker failed in Sonora, after the French nobles had done their worst; but undaunted, that pale man with the hair greased over to the left side in the Brady photograph tried his hand again, in Central America. The famous one, the one success, at least for a time, in Nicaragua. He managed to capture a city, Granada. He founded a newspaper that immediately proceeded to praise the “grey eyed man of destiny” -  for like any wrestler, he knew the value of a cool sobriquet. In 1855, at 35 years of age, he could look around the precincts of the capital (one of two) of a divided Nicaragua and dream of the canal that would connect the Atlantic and the Pacific, from which he’d get a fabulous cut.

“On October 13 Walker’s troops took the enemy capital of Granada; and days later Walker executed the secretary of foreign affairs in the Legitimist régime, who had been taken into custody, after news arrived that Legitimist forces had fired on American civilians crossing  Nicaragua, killing some of them. The seizure of Granada and Walker’s threats of more executions induced the Conservative general Ponciano Corral to agree to a treaty ending the hostilities and creating a fourteen-month provisional, coalition government…”

Walker’s luck lasted for two years. In 1857, other Central American powers, backed by the British navy, put an end to Walker’s venture.

Like the detritus of the gold rush, the detritus of these adventures still comes to us – as “illegal immigrants” that must be stopped or hunted. There is something fun and funny and funky in the higher, prophetic sense (from fonne Middle English fool or stupid) that these prey are bringing down the American house in its current zodiacal configuration.

9. But fast forward is the way this history goes. Walker took up an amazing amount of space, during these years, in public opinion and its correspondent, the newspaper. Walker’s adventures took up almost as much space as the conflict between the slave states and the free. The  Compromise of 1850, the Fugitive Slave laws, the John Brown raid, all in the other columns.   His next venture, in Honduras, gives us this:

He's brought to Truxillo, Hondurus, on September 12, 1860. His troops had done badly, and to save himself he’d surrendered to the British, who were represented by Norvell Salmon, Commander of the H.M.S. Icarus. Walker relied on the British sense of fair play. Bad mistake. Instead, chained in his prison cell, he was informed that his execution was imminent. No sooner said then a squad of soldiers came in to do it, marched him out of town, stood him by a tumbledown wall, and divided into two. The first squad shot him; the second squad shot him again, to make good and sure he was killed.

The business was completed, but in the papers there was other news of succession threats and election business. The Walker chapter was closed.

