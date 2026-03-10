Reading Andrew O'Hagan's Stay Classy, in the LRB, about Prince Andrew

Victoria Hervey, Epstein friend, English MAGA supporter, was simply saying what the Epstein crime class believes when she responded to O'Hagan's request for a comment here:
"When I contacted Victoria Hervey to confirm that she had called Virginia Giuffre a ‘whore’, she doubled down on the comment. ‘It’s what anyone with a brain knows,’ she told me by email."
Compare this to Leon Black, the unprosecuted billionaire whose mystery doings, as outlined in Epstein's emails, prodded no investigation by either Trump or Biden's DOJ.
“I took it seriously,” Black said. “But I didn’t take it that seriously. I mean, he was with a 17-year-old prostitute, got prosecuted for it, and got put away for a year.”
Yeah, didn't take it that seriously. Why should he? Serious would mean Leon Black might be stripped of his billions and treated like a normal perp in a rape case: and in that milieu, Black's, Epstein's, Trump's, Clinton's - these things don't happen. It is more likely that a dog could talk than someone from the dog class, the waitress, the high school gilr (in a public school no less! A real tee hee for these guys), could actually retaliate via the mechanisms that theoretically exist to make everyone obey the law.
The deal is that as our belief in the impartiality of the law evaporates, as the law becomes a joke, so too does the inhibition against electing jokers. Too big to fail is the death knell of any even slightly "progressive" party. Gaza children too small to worry about as you sell their murderers bombs - middle class girls working a part time job in high school - businesses ignoring the law and the SEC never doing squat about it - all these things wrap the social up in a ball.
We can punch holes in that ball, but not by looking for some easy to hate target. No justice, no progress.
