Our President Dr. Benway: naked lunch in D.C.

The conference with RFK Jr. and Donald Trump puts this administration into focus. On this, the day of the Rapture, our scripture should not be revelations, but Naked Lunch. For somehow reality and William Burrough's fiction have got mixed up.
The cut-up method is obvy what we need here.
From Naked Lunch:
NURSE: “I can’t find her pulse, doctor.”
DR. BENWAY: “Maybe she got it up her snatch in a finger stall.”
NURSE: “Adrenalin, doctor?”
DR. BENWAY: “The night porter shot it all up for kicks.” He looks around and picks up one of those rubber vacuum cups at the end of a stick they use to unstop toilets…. He advances on the patient…. “Make an incision, Doctor Limpf,” he says to his appalled assistant…. “I’m going to massage the heart.”
Dr. Limpf shrugs and begins the incision. Dr. Benway washes the suction cup by swishing it around in the toilet-bowl….
NURSE: “Shouldn’t it be sterilized, doctor?”
DR. BENWAY: “Very likely but there’s no time.” He sits on the suction cup like a cane seat watching his assistant make the incision…. “You young squirts couldn’t lance a pimple without an electric vibrating scalpel with automatic drain and suture…. Soon we’ll be operating by remote control on patients we never see…. We’ll be nothing but button pushers. All the skill is going out of surgery…. All the know-how and make-do… Did I ever tell you about the time I performed an appendectomy with a rusty sardine can? And once I was caught short without instrument one and removed a uterine tumor with my teeth. That was in the Upper Effendi, and besides…”
From the RFK and Trump conference:
Question: Why haven't we heard more previously about the tie to autism and acetaminophen?
Donald Trump: Nobody knows. I don't know. Not only that, when you say it, you get attacked. I was saying something similar, not as strongly because now facts are on our side, but I was saying it with Bobby 20 years ago and I was attacked. I said, whoa, what was that all about?
Donald Trump: I've saved millions of lives. I've done a lot of things. This will be as important as any single thing I've done. Because I know ladies, beautiful ladies, just like this, that are going through the same thing. And it's not easy. And I admire you for being able to do it. But I admire him, too. I wish I had a face that look like that."
Naked Lunch:
"Dr. Benway is operating in an auditorium filled with students: “Now, boys, you won’t see this operation performed very often and there’s a reason for that…. You see it has absolutely no medical value. No one knows what the purpose of it originally was or if it had a purpose at all. Personally I think it was a pure artistic creation from the beginning."
Finis Naked Lunch. Finis America. Cut to the National Anthem, or Amazing grace, one.
