slicing and dicing Mr. Nudgery

Everybody is marvelling or guffawing over the slice and dice of Cass Sunstein by the ever reliable Isaac Chotiner, which revealed that Sunstein has the moral and emotional age level of a 4th grader. Yet, Sunstein is a much quoted law professor and was, back in the day, "Obama's Obama" - or so Robert Kuttner, in a much more thorough slice and dice printed in the Harper's Magazine, put it. So for those who are chuckling at the "but Henry Kissinger went to my Star Wars talk bit from C.S. might want to look at Kuttner knocking down Sunstein's paper mache theory of regulation by nudge here. As Obama recedes in the mirror and we ask, why did things go so wrong, this is a great article to start with. T
he Sunstein who knew that Hayek blessed the stadium filling and killing Pinochet and included him nevertheless as a debate partner in the eternal liberal tea party (much like Klein finding Charlie Kirk a real stimulant to debate) was the same guy who married behavioral economics to the economic school that grew up on premises directly opposed to it, the Chicago School, and whose nudgery notion arguable - by which I mean I would argue for - harmed the effort to contain COVID throughout the neoliberal world, is the guy Kuttner does his job on with malice intent. A lovely job.
One weeps for what could have happened under Obama. But as Bobby once sang: don't follow leaders/watch parking meters. Sage advice.
