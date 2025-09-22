There’s that bit in Gravity’s Rainbow. Slothrop’s in hiding,
again. Is it in the mountains? And he’s letting himself go, he’s beginning to doubt. He’s becoming a
hippie in 1945. And then there’s this bit:
“Yup, still thinking there’s a way to get back. He’s been
changing, sure, changing, plucking the albatross of self now and then, idly,
half-conscious as picking his nose—but the one ghost-feather his fingers always
brush by is America. Poor asshole, he can’t let her go. She’s whispered love
me too often to him in his sleep, vamped insatiably his waking
attention with come-hitherings, incredible promises. One day—he can see a
day—he might be able finally to say sorry, sure and leave her… but
not just yet. One more try, one more chance, one more deal, one more transfer
to a hopeful line.”
Oh man, that America, that femme fatale, that statue of
liberty, that secret sharer of the hitchhiker out in sprawl and waste of it
all. When I was on the Air France jet going to the States this summer, I
decided to watch A Complete Unknown. I’ve been a big Dylan fan since the age
13, so I thought this would be catnip and then I’d doze. But it had an
unexpected effect on me: it made me long for the America that used to be. That
America which produced villains like the army carnival freaks in Gravity’s
Rainbow, yes, but that also produced something more Blake-ian, something that
travelled and absorbed the improv of the people, something goodhearted as a way
of life rather than a happy end in a sentimental movie.
“And so the Princes fade from earth, scarce seen by souls
of men
But tho' obscur'd, this is the form of the Angelic land.”
My melancholy was exaggerated by the Trump shock. In truth,
my adolescent vision of an America of endless outlaw experiences has been in
permanent shock since I shook off adolescence and woke up under Reagan. And yet
still, the Blake boy in me has had its own experience of that Angelic land
sometimes confirmed by chance and history – I’m a doomsayer only for the bass
notes I can get out of my mental piano – and I’m well aware that I’ve just got
the smallest peephole to look through, viz my mortal self – but the present
seems an all to apt confirmation of the meanness that has been accumulated in
the American soul, all bipartisanly and shit. A moral change, that is what it
seems like. The deeper truth of the Western, that it was all about ethnocide,
now seems to have taken charge of us. Incredible promises indeed.
I want the America promised in the Simon and Garfunkle verse:
“They've all come to look for America.” But I think I will never see that
America again.
