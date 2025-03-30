A sunday meditation on balls

There is a tremendous literature about sports in the 20th
and 21st century, but really little about the ball. The ball itself. Yet the
ball is fascinating. The hardness, the compression of the racket ball balls is
satisfying, but I can’t get myself into one of those balls. By contrast, that
is what I spent my time trying to do between 11 and 21, playing tennis. I was a
steady player, but mediocre. I was paired with another such player on the high
school team – not for me the thrill of starting as a single. On the other hand,
I was good enough that I could sometimes defeat our single player – not the
Swedish ringer, but my buddy, W. – in a match. In tennis, sometimes you have a
growth spurt – you play above the level of your play, you get it in a new way,
the ball is your second self. But I could never climb to that level and stay
there. Not enough dedication. Even so, I knew that when I played well, it was
about the ball. The racket, the beautiful racket, followed, obeyed, it was a
part of you, but it wasn’t idiosyncratic, it didn’t have a free will, it wasn’t
a ball.
It is odd that economists don’t consider the ball. All the
activity, the immense labor, that is woven around balls. Because why? Because
you want to win, and to win means doing your thing with the ball, which is the
thing – the object and the symbol – between you and your opponent.
Balls have evidently been around a long time, but they don’t
get the study that, say, coins do. They should, though. Take, for instance, the
American football. That ball is grotesque. It is less ball than projectile. If
Adorno had had a sportif bone in his flabby kritikdrenched body, he would have
recognized the intimacy between the football and Hiroshima. In fact, football
is a tremendously interesting game, but it is interesting the way the war in
the Pacific, circa 1941-1945, is more interesting than the Thirty years war.
On the other hand, you have the baseball, which is all
Renaissance, a thing of beauty that would have been recognized by Alberti or by
da Vinci. The stitching and the whiteness and the generally regal bearing of
that ball, the great materials it is made of, mystically color the entire game.
When I was a kid, someone – I think Uncle Harry – gave me a
baseball on which was inscribed the names of the Baltimore Oriole players from
the great 1966 team. Boog Powell, Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, etc. Looking
back, this was probably a manufactured thing, with those signatures. But the
thing about the thing is: we move here from pragmatics to memorabilia. From the
sphere of use to the sphere of fetishism. And this has downward effects on our
way of thinking of Plato’s heaven of ideas. Myself, I think we cannot get rid of essences in philosophy,
but we find them right before our nose rather than beyond the starry sky. When
we try to pluck one and only one particular from the crowd of essences, we
pluck it out of one field of use. A wonderful thing about the baseball in Don
Delillo’s Underground is that it is literally plucked, or caught, by
someone seated in the Dodger’s stadium. It is a magic trick – as all catching
of a baseball has a certain magic aura about it. From the essence to the
particular – this is the route of humanism as well as magic.
Yet even so – there is the ball – not the individual balls.
Oddly, all of these balls are inter-substitutable. One doesn’t play a ball game
with the individual ball in mind. There are, of course, balls that are
fetishistically claimed – bowling balls, for instance. But mostly the balls are
disposable in their very essence. You might try to live on the tennis ball
during the game, you might try to clear your mind of everything else, but in
the end, you have no affection for the ball qua that particular ball.
…
Children’s encyclopedia’s retail glorious myths about the
invention of fire, or of the wheel, or the pully, or bronze – but they never
both to imagine the invention of the ball. The ball, in fact, seems part of
nature. A pebble, a nut. Yet the ball is surely the very symbol of culture – it
is the very symbol of the symbol. In itself, it is nothing. But in play, it
becomes more than itself. It starts to mean. It is Victor Turner’s symbolic
object, and as such, it defines spaces and limits. It creates a passage,
traversing a space that is charged with meaning. But unlike those objects –
human beings – who also go through passages, the ball can mean but it can’t
express. This, of course, brings us back to the afore mentioned fact that balls
do not earn our affection, as say a piece of furniture, a house, a car do. A
ball is always being subsumed into the great collective of balls.
…
And that’s it for the Sunday meditation on balls.
No comments:
Post a Comment