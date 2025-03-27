Thursday, March 27, 2025

Liner notes by Karen Chamisso


 

There was one song he played I could really feel – Joni Mitchell

 

Little Sheba’s in the under-verse spotlight

Lapdancing for sugar and feels

And there’s this one white American heiress

blown westward in platinum and heels

 

This one white American heiress

Leaving selfies in Vegas and Paris

 

Yes, race, the brunt and burden of it

Is the putty and soul of the American song

And some have to make money working

While others in family trees belong 

 

And there’s this one white American heiress

Leaving selfies in Vegas and Paris

 

The angels ride the browning needles

That are shedding from Grandma’s  Christmas tree

Which is where the lynch rioters ended up

With the usual hot tar and bigotry

 

And that was so long ago

That it might be this morning’s penitentiary

In a number of small towns dying

Save for that old-time punitive luxury

 

Which will never reach out for one white American heiress

As she leaves selfies in Vegas and Paris


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Liner notes by Karen Chamisso

  There was one song he played I could really feel – Joni Mitchell   Little Sheba’s in the under-verse spotlight Lapdancing for su...