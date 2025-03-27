Liner notes by Karen Chamisso

There was one song he played I could really feel – Joni
Mitchell
Little Sheba’s in the under-verse spotlight
Lapdancing for sugar and feels
And there’s this one white American heiress
blown westward in platinum and heels
This one white American heiress
Leaving selfies in Vegas and Paris
Yes, race, the brunt and burden of it
Is the putty and soul of the American song
And some have to make money working
While others in family trees belong
And there’s this one white American heiress
Leaving selfies in Vegas and Paris
The angels ride the browning needles
That are shedding from Grandma’s Christmas tree
Which is where the lynch rioters ended up
With the usual hot tar and bigotry
And that was so long ago
That it might be this morning’s penitentiary
In a number of small towns dying
Save for that old-time punitive luxury
Which will never reach out for one white American heiress
As she leaves selfies in Vegas and Paris
