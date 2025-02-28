Guillevic is rarely if ever compared to Marianne Moore. Moore collages, she is fascinated with the vast world of print, and thus her observations have that referential echo, always. Guillevic seems, on the contrary, to want his poem to be the first ever appearance of these words in this order on the page. Yet both look at objects and especially at animals and see a certain objective self-referentiality, that supposedly only human trait. The pathetic fallacy depends, of course, on picking on homo sapiens as the only thing with an organ that works out the wonder of the self, and thus the self’s reflection of the self, infinite vanity and embarrassment. But what if the pathetic fallacy is just this anthropo gigantism?
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
February 28, 2025
Guillevic: Cats
Guillevic has been translated into English by giants – Denise Levertov, Donald Justice, Seamus Heany. But if a wee little Facebook citizen is going to be scared of giants, he might as well just post cat pics and be done with it, infinitely. So, I’m thinking I’ll translate Guillevic’s Cats, which comes from the Mammifere collection from 1981. There is also Rats.
The cat looks
Blinded by its look.
*
Lights
Don’t wet
The cat.
He splashes enough
On himself.
*
The cat secretes silence,
Rejects those who soil
This netting
into their charivari
*
The trainer
Of oceans
According to his stare.
*
The cat is not
Without a semaphore.
He has his tail.
*
The cat
Rarely weeps.
He tries on a smile
From time to time.
*
This shusher
One could say
Sometimes
Likes to hear a conversation.
*
For certain people
The cat
Is sent against them
By the shadow.
*
Almost all cats
Seem satisfied
By their heritage.
*
The cat
Sits on the table
As if he had
Won for all times.
*
Only he is literate
In the quartz watch.
*
The cat
Doesn’t hurl himself against the laws
But gets around them.
*
The cat is not among those
Who like to be petted.
It pleases him
That you want to.
*
As if there were nothing
And suddenly a great flame
The explosion.
*
The universe
Of the cat.
The other universe.
*
The cat doesn’t care
To show his math
Save
To those who proclaim
The depths
Of his look.
*
The cat knows nothing
Of all the stuff
In the dictionaries.
But knows something
About what they are missing.
*
From what prehistoric era
Does the cat get his taste
For fish?
And what is the story
Of his need
For mice?
*
The glory
Of trapping a bird
In the city
Without leaving the apartment.
*
The cat
Traps the mice
To make himself a game
Of prolonged torture.
*
This cat
Does not bow
Except before the meals
Of an oriental prince.
*
The cat
Can’t be put to guard or spy
For others.
*
One does what one can
Says the popular wisdom.
Him, he can’t do much.
He reigns.
*
He is like that
Because he is
A cat.
Completely cat.
*
Go away my cat!
This possessive
Only engages me.
*
Funny how mystery
Is calming
When it presents
Day after day
By silence.
*
Escaped
From the cosmic shipwreck,
The cat
Licks itself.
