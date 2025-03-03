Old Possum's idea of Order in London, 1919

Monday, March 03, 2025

In the positive sciences, the natural order (of chemicals, of physics, of life) is coordinate with and dependent upon certain principles or laws. The periodic table is a good example of something that might seem, at first, arbitrary – the existence of certain elements – but that can be arranged by reference to their increasing atomic number. Thus, one can find, looking at the atomic numbers, a gap, and that gap can actually be filled in.

But how is order, in this sense, to be transposed to literature?

T.S. Eliot, in a very famous passage from his essay, Tradition and the individual talent, imposed an order that lacks this underlying principle:

“The existing monuments form an ideal order among themselves, which is modified by the introduction of the new (the really new) work of art among them. The existing order is complete before the new work arrives; for order to persist after the supervention of novelty, the whole existing order must be, if ever so slightly, altered; and so the relations, proportions, values of each work of art toward the whole are readjusted; and this is conformity between the old and the new. Whoever has approved this idea of order, of the form of European, of English literature will not find it preposterous that the past should be altered by the present as much tradition and the individual talent as the present is directed by the past. And the poet who is aware of this will be aware of great difficulties and responsibilities.”

His search for the underlying principle led him, perhaps, to Anglican Christianity, or more broadly, to reverence. I might even agree with reverence and literature being connected by a sort of capillary network, but I am not reverent enough, perhaps, to see how this works.

I cannot put poems or fiction or essays together and see a gap and predict the way it will be filled – as the chemist can do with the periodic table. This is the positivist image that is affirmed, ever so gently, in finding the new work “supervening” on the persisting order.

One might say, then: the natural order is not the only viable example of “order”. One might also ask: what kind of order do the “monuments” of literature form? Does it look like a library? Is the order of literature no more than the LOC numbering system? Or are we simply dissolving the term ”order” into the concept of “system”?

I think Eliot is clearly not doing this. I think he would like the order to display literary value; to be, in fact, a kind of hierarchical social order. Yet such orders are imperfect models for literature – precisely because the literary text is “new”, and comes from an uncertain “family”.

In an essay on Curtius (who translated the Wasteland into German) and Eliot, Claus Uhlig speaks of Eliot’s “theoretical belief in the simultaneous interpenetration of times”, which is expressed not only in his 1919 essay but in the Four Quartets, where beginnings and ends are simultaneous – from a point of view that takes resurrection to be central to our temporal orientation to eternity.

“Tradition is a matter of much wider significance. It cannot be inherited, and if you want it you must obtain it by great labour. It involves, in the first place, the historical sense, which we may call nearly indispensable to anyone who would continue to be a poet beyond his twenty-fifth year; and the historical sense involves a perception, not only of the pastness of the past, but of its presence; the historical sense compels a man to write not merely with his own generation in his bones, but with a feeling that the whole of the literature of Europe from Homer and within it the whole of the literature of his own country has a simultaneous existence and composes a simultaneous order.”

The idea of the “simultaneous order” – an order charged by the consciousness of order – is very much of the age of newspaper, radio and the movies. I do not think Eliot referred to Gabriel Tarde in his prose – but Tarde, in the 1890s, was very interested, from a philosophical/sociological point of view, in how simultaneities are formed. In Opinion and Crowds, which was published in the Revue des Deux Mondes in 1901, Tarde wrote:

“When we submit, all unawares, to that invisible contagion of the public of which we form a part, we tend to explain it by the simple prestige of actuality. If today’s newspaper interests us to this point, it is because it only tells us the latest facts, and it would be the proximity of those facts, and not at all the simultaneity of their knowledge by us and others that impassions us by the report. But analyse this sensation of actuality that is so strange, the growing passion for which is one of the refined circumstances of civilized life. What is reputed to be the “news”: is it only what is taking place? No, it is everything that inspires a general interest in current events, even if it is an old fact. Everything about Napoleon has been in the news these last few years; everything fashionable is news.”

Eliot would probably have recoiled at the word fashionable; still, this idea of the simultaneous order seems cousin to what Tarde calls “public opinion” – a nineteenth century phrase, much as literature became, after de Stael’s essay, a way of talking about a vast collection of texts.

Tarde’s notion of a faculty of imitation at the heart of sociability – at the heart of all sociability, whether human or animal, whether of Greeks or of Honeybees – makes a move that is rather hidden in Eliot’s notion of order – that is, it describes the dynamic axis of order. One notices that order in Eliot’s early criticism is both the object of the critic’s work and is immanent in any literary product. These are otherwise two different domains. As an observation about culture, this confusion of domains creates large contradictions, but as a program for work, it creates a certain spirit in which the most radical work can go on.

This was a very fruitful idea for Eliot the poet – out of this idea, he derived the courage to write The Waste Land. And though, of course, the Waste Land quotes the great works, it weaves into those great works a cinematic montage technique, borrowing effects and rhythms from vaudeville, popular music, and nonsense poetry that makes the approach to the Waste Land from the “great works” a dead end – which, in one of the Possum’s more po-faced moves, he then blessed by giving us all a crossword puzzle of footnotes.

“How unpleasant to meet Mr. Eliot/ with his clothes of clerical cut”- in the guise of Dr. Jekyll. Meanwhile, his Mr. Hyde side was busy writing Sweeney Agonistes.

An important use of Eliot’s notion of order as a program, a method of working, crops up at about the same time as the essay on Tradition and the Individual Talent in Eliot’s essay, Ulysses, Order and Myth.

Someday I need to do a brief piece about the way in which Joyce was received by a number of writers – Katherine Mansfield and Virginia Woolf, for instance, both thumbs down, Djuna Barnes, thumbs up, Eliot and Pound and Lewis, etc. Joyce’s work as allergen/Gift.

Eliot states his case right away: “I hold this book to be the most important expression which the present age has found; it is a book to which we are all indebted, and from which none of us can escape.” Although I’m not a great fan of something as ambiguous as “the present age” being given an action to perform, I am all for Eliot’s sense. I too think Ulysses is inescapable. It is the minor, the incorrigibly philistine element in contemporary English writers like Martin Amis that bridles at Ulysses still. Sad for them.

Eliot’s essay, which appeared in the Dial, was, in part, a response to Richard Aldington’s dissing of Ulysses. Eliot is struck by Joyce’s taking up of the Odyssey as a sort of platform for his work, which seems entirely to skip over the very title of Balzac’s Human Comedy (hint hint). So much is in the Dr. Jekyll vein. But the Mr Hyde comes out at the end of this brief note on order as a method of organizing perception:

"It is a method for which the horoscope is auspicious. Psychology (such as it is, and whether our reaction to it be comic or serious), ethnology, and The Golden Bough have concurred to make possible what was impossible even a few years ago. Instead of narrative method, we may now use the mythical method. It is, I seriously believe, a step toward making the modern world possible for art, toward that order and form which Mr. Aldington so earnestly desires.""

Here we have the knot that ties together the clerical cut of the critic’s use of the term “order” (which Eliot pursued, followed by other pursuers, into the institutionalization of English in the academia) and the artist, that representative of the present age, that Mr. Hyde, also used (even in the lines of the Four Quartets and especially in Eliot’s drama). The Dr. Jekyll mode is aristocratic, but Hyde is demotic, newspaper driven and democratic to the end of his fingertips.

