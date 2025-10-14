I believe that if you gave a pollster a gun, and that pollster
shot the polled in the leg and asked them if they approved or did not approve
of being shot in the leg, a good fifteen percent would have no opinion.
In poll after poll, this year, when asked about various sick
things Trump has done, a redoubt of “no opinion” or “don’t know” shows up at 10
to 15 percent every time. The 10 or 15 percent don’t know what they think about
tariffs. They don’t know what they think about legal or illegal immigration.
Inflation? They don’t know. Support for Palestine? They have no opinion. And so
on through the litany of hot button issues. Or even soft button ones: for
instance, do you like Taylor Swift?
Me, I am made for opinion, body and soul. Alas. If you shoot
me in the leg, I would immediately register a strong against. But I dream of
the don’t knows, the no opinions. I see them as a heavenly choir, a throng of
Zen like illuminati, going through massacre and storm with the detachment of
veteran boddhisatvis.
I have not checked the Amazon rankings, but I suspect this
category in the polls are avid readers of Sextus Empiricus. And return, daily,
to the Chrysippus section of Diogenes Laertes.
“And in the second book of his On the Means of Livelihood,
where he professes to be considering a priori how the wise man is to get his
living, occur the words : " And yet what reason is there that he should
provide a living ? For if it be to support life, life itself is after all a
thing indifferent. If it be for pleasure, pleasure too is a thing indifferent.
While if it be for virtue, virtue in itself is sufficient to constitute
happiness. The modes of getting a livelihood arc also ludicrous, as e.g.
maintenance by a king ; for he will have to be humoured : or by friends ; for
friendship will then be purchasable for money : or living by wisdom ; for so
wisdom will become mercenary.''
I want to have this serenity – the serenity of air on a nice
spring day, in the countryside. Air, not bothering anything, air, which if it
comes at the picnicker as a breeze is the pleasantest and most inoffensive of
breezes. That at least 15 percent of the
American population can remain in Pyrrhonic contemplation of being and
nothingness I find astonishing – and heartening. This is what Diogenes Laertes
said about our man Pyrrho:
“And so, universally, he held that there is nothing really
existent, but custom and convention govern human action; for no single thing is
in itself any more this than that. He led a life consistent with this doctrine,
going out of his way for nothing, taking no precaution, but facing all risks
as they came, whether carts, precipices, dogs or what not, and, generally,
leaving nothing to the arbitrament of the senses; but he was kept out of harm's
way by his friends who, as Antigonus of Carystus tells us, used to follow close
after him. But Aenesidemus says that it was only his philosophy that was based
upon suspension of judgement, and that he did not lack foresight in his everyday
acts. He lived to be nearly ninety.”
It is certainly in Pyrrho’s spirit that the facts of his
life are construed in this account one way by one and in a completely opposite
way by another. Diogenes Laertes himself gives no opinion. My opinion, which
wraps around me the way a smelly neckerchief wraps around the neck of a
homeless man out on his night rounds, is that Pyrrho was right – ignore dogs,
precipices and speeding cars and go on your way. Just go. But I can’t follow
the better, Pyrrhonic angels of my nature. I just can’t.
