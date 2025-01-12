emptiness, 1930

What is alienation to the circulation worker?
One understands the toiling of the miner, the assembly
worker, the jack of all trades in the building and maintenance world, and one
understands that the alienation there ranges between physical fatigue and the
sense of that one’s essential possession, one’s life, is being led on rental terms
– we are renting it from the boss.
The circulation worker becomes physically exhausted too. But
in the middle level, managing, writing, teaching, talking, meeting and meeting
and meeting, there is a different form of alienation. It is a sort of addiction
to stress, and like any addiction, when it isn’t fed, there ensues an
existential distress.
Kurt Turcholsky, who wrote of all things in his busy life, wrote
a little piece entitled ‘Emptiness’ which, pari passu, applies even more to our
plugged in existences, our little phone toting existences, in which the phone
we tote becomes ever more useless as, precisely, a phone – and ever more better
as a portal to internet trivia and games.
It is Sunday. Translation day!
So here’s EMPTY
„Often, when the phone doesn’t call, when nobody wants
anything from you, when the trumpeter of life pauses and puts its instrument
down, when the spook trickles out… then you hear yourself. And what is there is
an emptiness. Because there is nothing at all. The noises are silenced; now the
most genuine ‘you’ must sound out – and nothing sounds. Hark, wrinkle your brow
and listen – but perhaps it is not there that you will find the one real thing?
Perhaps it just isn’t there. Overfed with things to do,
cares, with life, hmm? And the upshot?
Emptiness. Our gentleman must fall in love again! Our gentleman must not smoke
so much! Hmm, sleeping badly, eh? The wit dribbles out of you; it is all
nothingness. Empty, empty like an old pot – it rings hollow, when one bumbles
around in there…
This would be an excellent moment to crawl into the lap of Mother
Church. No, we don’t trust the soul-doctor any more – we know too much about him;
how he does it, how it functions… a doctor must have a secret. The soul doctor,
as far as we are concerned, is no good. But the prayer instrument is
appropriate. What’s wrong? Life fears? You are afraid of death. All at once you
can say it, all at once it comes out of you. “I will miss you”, you told your
soul once. Yes, the fear of death and then the feeling: what’s the point? And why
all of this? For whom? Exactly in the moment when you have nothing to gorge
yourself on, then you will take a walk and something will glue itself together
for you, something, even if it doesn’t have to be the authentic genuine meaning
of life. Mon cher, don’t overthink
it. You test the altar wine, you calculate the amount of cloth needed for the pennants to flap in the wind,
you read the books from cover to cover – god bless your understanding.
Then you become slowly older; if the brain doesn’t want to
do anything any more, slot in a warm mood, which can be taken for a feeling. Observe
the small beasts, how they, God’s miracle! Crawl in the sand! Look at your own
little fingers, each one a small world, even these are miracles of form, it
lives… even if you don’t quite know what “it” is.
And then, once again: get up, now a big “pick yourself up”
and get out there and forget!
Forget and crawl back to Ingeborg like a little tot in his
mother’s body; and again: “Hello young oldster! Still there? This evening? But with pleasure! Where? To the girls –
hurray!“ And so again: a fat book and half the library wound around your neck,
drowning in books… and yet again all that old litany on repeat. Only with this
under the floor boards ground bass: In vain in vain in vain.
“Every time“ wheezes the flattest of all commonplace, “is a time
of transition.” Yes. Just stand up and light the lights – that he doesn’t want
to go along – that it is all a thieving his time, and that is should be
otherwise, and that things should not rule, but people should rule – oh, good
heavens! So here you have a philosophical dialogue topic: every life is a
transition – from birth to death. Make yourself a satisfactory evening of life.
How much do we do in order to fill in the Hole! He who fills
it in even by a meter is a great man. Where one has his head high among the
clouds – that doesn’t matter very much. But he whose feet stand on the surface
of the earth or deep under it … that utterly sets him apart. And he who can
laugh, let him laugh!
“You can’t deny that the development of modern industry…” The
trumpet blasts. Yes, I’m coming.”
Thus, Tucholsky, thus 1930, thus the chattering class, a
hundred years of filling in the Hole.
