james joyce, Mr. Claud Sykes, and dissimulation

Mr. Claud Sykes wanders into James Joyce’s life, according
to Richard Elman, in 1917 in Zurich, when he applied for a role in a movie that
Joyce was supposedly making with a crook named Jules Martin. Martin’s idea was
to set up a movie company, borrow money for expenses and such, and in some
vague manner abscond with the cash.
Mr. Claud Sykes remained in Joyce’s life as a friend, and
the typist of Ulysses, for some time.
Ellmann interviewed Sykes in the fifties. He conveys what
Sykes told him. He doesn’t doubt the story that Sykes and his actress wife had
somehow, in the midst of WWI, washed up in Zuric. In a bit of luck for Joyce,
were hard up enough to do typing for the miserable fees he was able to pay
them.
And it may well have unfolded like this.
Yet, there is another side to Claud Sykes.
Alan Burton of Brunel University has written an interesting
essay on the anti-communist thrillers of the thirties, and narrows the scope to
the anonymous writer, Vigilant, who wrote a number of such thrillers as well as
the non-fiction book, Secrets of Modern Spying. According to book
publishing records, Vigiland was Claud
Sykes. And Claud Sykes seems to have known, from experience, a few of the
secrets of modern spying. For what other reason could he, really, have been in
Zurich in 1917?
“An obvious suggestion is that, as an accomplished German
speaker, he was in some way serving British Intelligence, perhaps one his roles
being to keep an eye on the wayward Irishman Joyce who was suspect in some
quarters. One is immediately put in mind of the writer Somerset Maugham who had
been recruited to the wartime British Secret Service and based around
French-speaking Lake Geneva only 280km distant. It could be that Sykes was yet
another of those British writers of spy fiction who had served in intelligence.
Maugham, of course, was a celebrated case in point, publishing the
classic Ashenden in 1928, a set of stories based on his
espionage activities in neutral Switzerland.”
The Sykes who was given 10 francs here and ten francs there
to type chapters in Ulysses is the same Sykes who, apparently, was the son of a
fairly well to do father and the grandchild of a millionaire. Peter Fishback,
whose interests are in the Royal Irish Fusiliers and in James Joyce (an
interesting overlap!) has written a much denser post about British intelligence
in Switzerland during WWI and Sykes profile. He includes the review of Sykes
Secrets of Modern Spying that appeared, in 1930, in the Illustrated London News,
which featured this bit:
“In a chapter entitled "Humours of Spying,"
"Vigilant" shows that even Intelligence has its lighter side. One of
the stories, which tells how the Germans continued to send money to a spy after
he had been shot, money which English counter-spies used to buy a motor-car
(they called it by the dead man's name), is a very grim joke. But nothing could
be more diverting than the fate of the unfinished manuscript of James Joyce's
novel, “Ulysses." This masterpiece of modern fiction was sent to the
Censor, who thought it so obscure and baffling be could not believe it was a
novel and despatched it to Room 40, the department in Scotland Yard where codes
are deciphered. After much fruitless study, in which their best decoders failed
to elicit the book's meaning, the officials decided that perhaps it was a novel
after all. A man of letters was summoned, who pronounced that it "bore
some faint resemblance to literature." Thus vouched for, the manuscript
was set free.”
Joyce, like any writer, was always on the lookout, one might
even say vigilant, for any mention of himself in the press. So he might have
read this. Joyce and his wife, Fishback sez, visited Sykes and his wife in 1929.
He had already received a copy of Sykes’ first “mystery”, The Nine Pointed Star
– so I imagine that Secrets of Modern Spying came his way. It must have given him some ideas – especially
as there is no accounting for how the chapters of Ulysses were rerouted to the British
intelligence boys in “Room 40”. As well, of course, was information about the
burglaring of the Austrian consulate in Zurich. Joyce no doubt knew this
consulate, from having been in contact with Austrian officials when he was in
Trieste. Stories of burglary and misrouted letters certainly floated into Finnegans Wake.
Joyce scholars have used Sykes mainly as the source of Joyce’s
knowledge of the theory that Shakespeare was really the Duke of Rutland – a theory
Sykes got from a book by a German named Bleibtreu, which Sykes loaned to Joyce
and Joyce, in a moment of grace, gave back. Ah, loaning – a word that hangs
around Joyce, a man who was continually waiting for funds and continually in
need of a loan. The theory about Shakespeare ends up in Ulysses, in the section
where Stephen Dedalus, a much loaned to man himself, spins out his theory of Hamlet.
As well, Sykes and Joyce put on Oscar Wilde’s play, The
Importance of Being Earnest. Both the Shakespeare story and the Earnest story
are about people who are not who they claim to be – who dissimulate. And of
course Oscar Wilde was a famous and tragic dissimulator in his own life. In
Syke’s case, as a British agent soaking up information for his higher ups, he
really was not who he claimed to be, or at least he claimed to be not all of
what he was, doubling merrily between typing on a French typewriter an Irishman’s
English to reporting on any suspect Germanness among the bohemians in Zurich,
one supposes. Joyce would be a suspect type in many ways, since he made up
songs mocking the war and claimed himself to be a pacifist, or at least against
blowing holes in the bodies of strangers with rifles and such. If Joyce read Secrets
of Modern Spying in 1929 or 1930, surely this must have struck him with a certain
suggestiveness.
In Joyce, suggestiveness was sucked into the great work,
sooner or later. Notes were taken, conversations overheard, information gets
shifted and refracted among voices that are sometimes in the ambilocative, the
neither here nor there, and that are sometimes the voice of public or pubic opinion
in the great scenes in FW.
Mr. Sykes is in there somewhere.
2.
Joyce loved the mix
of high and low, of Thomas Acquinas and Paul de Kock. I imagine, I fantasize
that Joyce, reading Sykes on counterspies, on invisible inks (and their
failures) and rerouted letters, might have thought about the whole rich
Catholic literature on dissimulation. That literature which touches on
casuistry, on the black legend of the Jesuits. Wasn’t Stephan Dedalus called a
Jesuit by Buck Mulligan in Ulysses? The subtle mind, subverting certainty,
exploiting ambiguity for the sack of the good, or the church, or Art.
In the Ways of Lying: dissimulation, persecution and
conformity in Early Modern Europe, Perez Zagorin traces a certain scar in
Catholicism, a certain opposition, a blind argument, back to Augustine and
Jerome.
In particular, their controversy circled around a passage in
Paul’s epistle to the Galatians, 2:11-14. In this passage, Paul explains why he
rebuked Peter in Antioch. Peter, who had ceased to observe the dietary laws,
pretended, in the company of Jewish Christians in Antioch, to have remained an
observer. He withdrew from the Gentiles, he dissembled – or so Paul claimed: “If
thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of the Gentiles, why compellest thou
the Gentiles to live as do the Jews?”
Jerome had a rather extraordinary interpretation of this
passage: he took it as an instance of Paul’s own dissimulation. “According to Jerome, Paul’s rebuke to Peter
was merely feigned, having been pre-arranged between two apostles for the
benefit of both Catholic and Jewish converts.”
The theatricality of this episode, the conspiracy of it.
Christianity here becomes strategy, and strategy becomes sacred. Jerome
supports his interpretation by pointing to instances in the Acts where Paul
also asked Gentiles to live as Jews – asking a convert to be circumcised, for
instance.
Augustine, reading Jerome, couldn’t believe his eyes. He not
only wrote to Jerome, asking him if he was serious, but he published his own interpretation.
Jerome, that translator, was not a systematic thinker, or at least not on Augustine’s
level. Augustine wrote that it was extremely dangerous “to admit that anything
in the sacred books should be a lie… If once we admit in that supreme authority
even one helpful lie, nothing will be left of these books.
Jerome is not known for being a liberal thinker. He was very
rigid, so to speak, on the subject of female virginity. But here, here, perhaps
he did think as a translator. He, after
all, translated the Bible into Latin. From the translator’s point of view,
dissimulation could be much like translation. The language of the original text
is, as it were, hidden under the language of the translated text. The
translation is a sort of lie, a dissimulation, a silent ascent to what it does
not say.
Translation as a sort of invisible ink.
Now, I have no proof that Joyce ever made these connections.
Yet in the Shem the Penman sections of Finnegans Wake, there is surely some
attraction to pennings and inks and dissimulations going on, some eavesdropping
and counterspying. In Sykeness and in health, by the hand that holds the
crayon.
Ah, dissimulation – I must write about this again.
