Donne and the women

In 1980, Sarah Wintle, in the London Review of Books, wrote:
“Any close criticism of Donne’s poetry
has, it seems inevitably, to be an account of oppositions in action.” The
phrase sweeps up the critical dictum under which Donne has been read at least
since Johnson’s phrase about the yoking together of opposites, and Eliots reflection
on the discordia concors.
There is a lot to be said for Donne’s attraction to
opposites – black and white, East and West, constant and inconstant, etc. And
one of the things to be said is that such opposites, resting on essence terms,
are vulnerable to the inverting of those essences – an inversion that remains
within the essentialist camp in order to create the paradoxes that Donne’s mind
played with. Donne’s paradoxes are never
advances towards relativism, because he needed the essences to make sense of
the paradoxes he could make out of them.
I am a great fan of Donne’s prose. Flannery O’Connor said
she read Henry James to tone up her own prose; I use Donne, sometimes, for the
same reason, although the sermons can become a bit too plummy as one wades
through the intricate (and I often think bogus) philology and etymology to get
to the redemptive point. Which, I think in the greatest of paradoxes, is also
the generative point, redemption being another mask of creation. Donne’s earlier prose, the Devotions, the Biathanatos,
the paradoxes, are not meant as trials of hermeneutical weightlifting in the
service of the King, but are to an extent ludic exercises – although of course
the devotions and the Christian pamphlets have a more serious purpose. They are
essays, but tend towards deforming or parodying the essayist’s usual intent. To
my mind the Paradoxes, which were in vogue in the Renaissance, should be
included in the pre-history of prose poetry: they are a poetry of pure
opposition, of opposites as being, in that space between rhetoric and ideation,
themselves poetic tropes.
What you can do with such play, in early 17th
century England, is to make the essences approved of in common and scholastic
life dance to it.
I would not defend the value of all the paradoxes, but,
unlike Helen Peters, who condemns certain of the paradoxes – most notably the
defence of the inconstancy of women – to the shadow realm of the Dubia,
although the evidence for making the judgment that Donne didn’t write it seems
pretty shallow to me. I just don’t think Helen Peters liked it.
Donne often took on the role of railer against women and as
a railer, he permitted himself the rhetoric of extremism that Christianity as
he conceived it permitted him. Yet, in Donne’s afterlife in the twentieth
century, one notices that it is the company of women, academics and poets, that
have not only gathered his works together with extraordinary scholarship, but
who as well are the great arguers for his poetry. The last biography of Donne,
by Katherine Rundell, is the heir of the work of Helen Gardner, Evelyn Simpson,
and Helen Peters, among others. In particular, certain Catholic writers, such
as Dorothy Sayers, have made a cult of Donne.
Perhaps it is the way in which Donne seems so dashing. To
dash is to break out, to draw a line through, to thow away, and it is also,
since the 18th century, about making a brilliant show. Both means
seem to mark Donne’s persona – and no matter how often, in a classroom, one is
assured that the poem’s I is not identical with the biographical person, the mental
superposition of one over the other happens, and happens as part of the poetic process.
The moreso in Donne, who sent his poems privately, and never collected them
himself.
The Defence of Woman’s Inconstancy is the longest of the
paradoxes, and seems the most thought out, as a piece of prose. It launches
itself with the same kind of gymnastic tonguework as many of the love poems:
“For every thing as it is one better than another, ſo is it
fuller of change; The Heavens themſelves
continually turne, the Starres move, the Moone changeth; Fire whirleth, Ayre flyeth, Water ebbs
and flowes, the face of the Earth altereth her lookes, time ſtayes
not; the Colour that is moſt light, will take moſt dyes: so in Men, they that
have the moſt reaſon are the moſt alterable in their deſignes, and the darkeſt
or moſt ignorant, do ſeldomeſt change; therefore Women changing more than Men,
have alſo more Reaſon. They cannot be immutable like ſtockes,
like ſtones, like the Earths dull Center; Gold that lyeth ſtill, ruſteth;
Water, corrupteth; Aire that moveth not, poyſoneth; then why should that which
is the perfection of other things, be imputed to Women as greateſt
imperfection?”
The brilliance of this requires a convention that still
dominates the discussion of gender: a type, which is woman, and a type, which
is man, pieces upon a chessboard. The token never runs away with the type,
never ruins it. Rather, in this game, we only drive to logical paradox the
attributes of the type. But what a glorious length of the universe is trailed
behind the attributes of the type – the air, the stars, water, color, the inventory
of the world. As in Donne’s poetry, where love becomes not just a matter of the
attraction of the poet to the woman he loves, but rather a microcosm of the
macrocosm, a proof and reflection of the largest order, the All. Even if Donne’s
poet casts an evil eye, a certain violence:
But O, self traitor, I do bring
The spider love, which transubstantiates all
And can convert manna to gall;
Transubstantiation is a powerful word in this place – and the
spider love that inhabits the speaker has an anti-Christ’s cast. The spider,
the flea, worms, all the little and somewhat disgusting beasts are always at
Donne’s beck and call, which is part of the dash of the poetry and the poetic
persona. Here there is no sparing of the excremental side of life, blood and
piss and shit. In the 1920s, when Donne became faddish, there was a larger
sense of the excremental side of life among the cultivated – who’d splashed
through four years of it at the front.
One of the great things about Donne is that he has never
been wholly accepted as canonical. The excremental life, the imbalance as it
might be seen by those who require balance to block out crouched man, taking a
dump – that is the other side of the dashing persona. In this respect, Donne
could be considered in the terms Orwell uses about Ulysses:
“The truly remarkable thing about Ulysses, for
instance, is the commonplaceness of its material. Of course there is much more
in Ulysses than this, because Joyce is a kind of poet and also
an elephantine pedant, but his real achievement has been to get the familiar on
to paper. He dared – for it is a matter of daring just as much
as of technique – to expose the imbecilities of the inner mind, and in doing so
he discovered an America which was under everybody’s nose.” The “America” under
everybody’s nose – one feels a link to Donne’s numerous uses of America to
speak of bodies, discoveries, intimate space. Most famously in his account of
getting naked with his lover:
O my America, my new-found-land,
My kingdom, safeliest when with one man manned,
My mine of precious stones, my empery,
How blest am I in this discovering thee!
No comments:
Post a Comment