Stop in the Name of Love: some reflections

“Let not mercy and truth forsake thee; bind them about they
neck; write them upon the table of thine heart.”
So we are advised in Proverbs. Good advice. Although I don’t
know if I have bound mercy and truth about my neck in all instances. As for the
table of my heart, well, upon that table there are certain songs.
Why these songs and not others? I don’t know. I don’t know
why certain songs make me perpetually happy and at the same time, by a negation
that is not a negation, also make me perpetually blue.
It is a mystery.
For instance, take the Supremes “Stop in the name of Love.”
Is life worth living without “Stop in the Name of Love"? Apparently it is,
or at least the generations that lived and made love and died before February
8, 1965, the day the song dropped, did not know that they were missing
something essential to their salvation, and may have died in their ignorance
perfectly content with whatever they experienced – building pyramids or
cathedrals or inventing the lightbulb and so forth. But those who have lived past
this date have no such excuse: to not love Stop in the Name of Love is to be a
pore lone critter, embittered and marooned in the midst of life. A poor excuse
for a biological similitude to a human being, a misfit under the music of the
spheres.
2.
Of course, the song comes with several pluses. For instance,
the Supremes in all their gowned beauty, debuting it in 1965, included, from
the very beginning, the dance that is its signature. They sway, they smile,
they come to the chorus and arms out, hands up, the eternal gesture of the
traffic cop on a Detroit crossroads, but a cop that accompanies the gesture
with a sensuous movement of the hips that turns this stop into Cupid’s own
arrest. It is not possible, it is not humanly possible, to ever hear the song
and see that dance and not want to make that same gesture, dance that same
dance, when the song comes on. And if the Elohim have poured out their
blessings on your life so that you have been to a disco or club or dancehall
and heard this song and poured out with your date or friend or partner or some
stranger and hit the floor, you have thrust out your hand to stop, in the name
of love, your errant lover.
3.
But to me, the Supreme happiness is not simply the
irresistible Motown arrangement, which is, like everything Motown was doing in
1965, the best thing you ever heard – nor is it the choral response of (think
it over) that Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard sing back to Diana Ross’s lyrics
(although that is, when you see clips of the song being performed, an amazing
and complete work of art in itself) – no, the best thing is that moment, a
moment that transcends time, space, and my ability to pile exaggeration on
exaggeration, that moment when the doublet ending the stanza is: “after I’ve
been good to you/after I’ve been sweet to you”.
It is the way Diana Ross sings sweet. She makes of that
word, in the beat of turning it on her tongue, into a sound encompassing all
honey, all sex, all delight – and she does this by uplifting, by the slightest
of note changes, the “sw-“ in sweet. And yet, and here is the miracle that
makes one even belief that the word becomes flesh – it is also the saddest of
inscriptions on the tombstone of this relationship to a cheating man. That is
sweetness the man has turned his back upon. It is the sweetness of Paradise. He
has become an outlaw of love. He can never go back to that Paradise. That
sweetness as passed, in a lightning flash.
And all of this is blindingly clear by the time the repeat
line is sounded for the first time. Already we know that Stop in the name of
love is a command that is bound not to be obeyed.
So, in conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, “Stop in the name
of Love” not only justifies our existence but also explains why justification
is never enough. Justification is hollow. Paradise is closed.
Which is why the same double verse in the next stanza, in
the repetition of “after I’ve been sweet
to you”, the sweetness has lost some of its savor. The “sw-“ here does not aim
at transcendence. It is a resigned sweetness.
Man’s fall is all there. The loss in that note, which we
barely register, is infinitesimal and infinite. It is the mystery that makes
this song ever-listenable. Bound around my neck with mercy and truth.
No comments:
Post a Comment