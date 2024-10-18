The metaphysics of the lost and found department

Why does Dante’s Divine Comedy start with the poet being
lost in the middle of a forest?
Or rather, the way is lost: ché la diritta via era
smarrita.
To ask this question, one must ponder the difference between
the meaning of loss in “being lost” and the meaning of loss in “the way was
lost”. The second lost might imply the first – but the implication skips over
the material condition of ways. Roads, objects that are not alive – these cannot
be lost in the same way Dante was lost. The way never loses the way. The loss,
here, is purely human.
The scholastics like to puzzle over such paradoxes as: can God
make a boulder too heavy for him to lift? As far as I know, they did not puzzle
over a simpler paradox: can God get lost. It would seem to me, at least, that
all the higher creatures can get lost. Not only humans: dogs, birds, giraffes,
etc., all things with “territories” can get lost. Fish probably can get lost –
surely dolphins can get lost. Yet God,
in the Judeo-Christian sense, seemingly can’t get lost. Nor can the Greek gods
get lost.
As a silly old man, I find myself pondering the
philological-philosophical frolic of lost-ness – of losing, of being lost, of
things that are lost – quite a lot. Even as a silly young man, I found the word
“loser” to contain a world. There was something about “being a loser” in
America that I found, on the one hand, distressing, and on the other hand,
perversely inviting. For certainly, since I was kneehigh to a three volume set
of Capital, I’ve been pretty suspicious of winners. There is something
about winning, and especially about being born to win, born to winners, that
distorts the character. Well, one could say the same about losing, of course.
After I was kneehigh – after I expanded my mental lineaments within the
unwilled expansion of all my other lineaments – I came across Nietzsche, took
to heart the lesson about resentment, and lost – as much as it was possible to
lose – my prejudice against happy winners. Although of course neither I nor
Nietzsche could shed the slave morality simply by taking thought. It was more a
matter of imagining a state I would never really reach.
There is nothing more metaphysical than a lost and found
department. I always smile at the phrase. Another question for God: if he or she or they
are never lost, how could they be found? All problems which stem from the idea
of a God with self-consciousness. A god without self-consciousness is such a
harsh thing that I rather hope there is no such a thing, but a God with
self-consciousness poses a lot of questions about divinity.
In 1893, there were a number of stories about the lost and
found department at the Chicago Exposition – the fair that inspired Henry Adams’s
chapter on the Dynamo, and Thomas Pynchon’s Against the Day. The Scientific
American wrote about the array of objects lost and wondered if there was some
statistical significance to the great number of umbrellas. The Chicago Tribune
wrote about the man who was put in charge of it, Edward Hood. Hood set it up on
a scientific basis, creating a record-keeping system On June 19, 1893, the
Tribune reported that there were 550 unclaimed items in the department already,
and then gave forth with a few Horatio Alger-esque stories about valuable
jewelry lost by wealthy women and returned by humble working men to the
department.
“People visiting the Fair seem prone to forgetfulness. Mr. Hood
is of the opinion that the glories of the Exposition are so overpowering that
little things like umbrellas, canes, and wraps are forgotten in the
contemplation of novel sights.”
To be overwhelmed is a condition which, at least in my
experience, is conducive to getting lost or losing something. As I grow older,
I become more like Beckett’s beggar every day, continually checking my pockets
for keys, wallet, phone, etc. There Paris police prefecture has long operated a
service of objets trouvés. A city, like an elementary school, is full of people rushing
about with loads of things on them. Our packs. A dream: to go out naked,
unpacked, unencumbered. But the dream always leads to embarrassment. As pack animals,
we like and need our packs. The dream of being naked, nakedness itself, and
being lost are connected by many unconscious capillaries.
Alex Purves, in Space and Time in Ancient Greek Narrative,
considers such stories of being lost as Homer’s Odyssey and the Anabasis of
Xenophon. Dante in the woods could be a reincarnation of Odysseus, who, as Purves
acutely notes, is not only a sea captain who has lost his way home through most
of the poem, but who also carries a fate predicted by Tiresias in Hades:
[Tiresias] bid me to go to many cities of men
Holding in my hands a well-fitted oar,
Until I should ccome upon a people who do not know of the sea,
Who do not eat food that has been mixed with salt,
And who know nothing of
peruple-cheeked ships,
Or of well fitted oars, which are the wings of ships.
But he told this cear sign to me that I will not hide from you.
Whenever some other traveler coming across me in the road
Should say that I carry a winnowing shovel upon my gleaming
Shoulder,
Then he told me to fix the well-fitted oar in the earth,
And to carry out auspicious sacrifices to lord Poseidon
A ram and a bull and a boar who mounts sows,
Then to return home, and to accomplish holy hecatombs
To the Immortal gods who hold Olympus
All of them in order. Death will come to me from the sea…
Purves notes that being lost in spatial terms is one thing, but being lost so that the very
signs and conventions one holds are also lost is to be lost indeed. It is only from
within that state of extreme loss that Odysseus can make his peace with
Poseidon, his old enemy. In a sense, Poseidon as the god of the sea commands
loss, or lostness, as his domain.
Purves quotes an essay by architectural critic Mark Wigley: being
lost is defined by an “indeterminate sense of immersion, in which the body
cannot separate itself from the space it inhabits.” This is Edward Hood’s Chicago
Fair observation about the items in his lost and found department all over
again. The sense of being overwhelmed is, of course, a moment in Kant’s
construction of the sublime. With the addition of something like a divine
instance: one’s consciousness of that grandeur – in the flash of which, human
intellectual superiority, or the superiority of reason itself, is redeemed.
Lost, losing, things lost and people lost and people gone and
myself gone all the way into this concept I can’t really sum up: these moments
of failure I shore against the overwhelming madness of American success. Sooner
or later, I’ll take up an oar and hoist it on my shoulder and walk some road
alone.
No comments:
Post a Comment