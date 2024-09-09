TWO VIEWS OF THE MURDER ON BOULEVARD POISSONNIERE, 1929

It all started when Andrée Maryse and her partner came
back from her tour of the Orient. in 1929
Maryse, whose real name was Marthe Lebrun, formerly of the Folies
Bergère, had formed an act with an ex-boxer named Young Francis, whose real
name was Francis Gaillard, which seemed to consist, from the newspaper accounts,
of both of them showing their splendid physiques in various acrobatic poses.
Young Francis dropped his wife and his child for Maryse;
however, he was a brute, or at least that was what came out at the trial.
Jealous, violent, a hitter. Still, they
worked together, toured the Orient, and apparently agreed to find a third
splendid and acrobatic physique for their act, which they did: a former dancer at
the Opera and an ex-boxer named Jean Torrini, whose real name was Alfred Jean-Jacques
Bouisseren. As one newspaper said, Young Francis was male vigor, Jean Torrini
was male grace.
Their relations were somewhat aggravated by a fact stated by
Torrini at the trial:
“Each time we rehearsed in the theatre at Rue de Douai,
nude, both of us, he wanted to throw his mistress out of the window.”
The nudity was of interest to the papers, the reading public,
and the jury, who surveyed the photographs of their rehearsals with attention.
Andrée Maryse (“blonde and gracious in her black and white
tailored suit”) decided in the end that Young Francis must go. But she was still fond of
Torrini. They may or may not have been a romantic couple. In any case, it was
as a couple that they went out to eat with another couple, M. and Madame Souque,
at a table at the Café Brebant on Blv. Poissonniere on May 4, 1929.
At around seven o’clock, Young Francis turned up at Café Brebant.
He made with the rough stuff, or threatened to. Maryse fled the establishment,
followed by Young Francis, followed by Torrini. Young Francis apparently threw
himself in front of a taxi, a suicidal gesture. The taxi braked. Torrini took
out a revolver. He fired at the ex-boxer. Six shots, according to some
newspapers.
Young Francis was hit. He was mortally wounded. The crowd in
the street that witnessed this was near panic, when the cops arrived.
A faits divers, this.
In the crowd that saw the last moments in the life of Young
Francis was the recent editor of the NRF, Jean Paulhan. He, like many of the
NRF crew – notably Gide – was fascinated by the form of the faits divers. In
fact, Gide’s column for the NRF was titled “Faits divers” and was precisely about
that – the scandals, crimes, adulteries, gangland doings, and various low-life
events that came into the papers and the courts and formed one of the great
subtexts of the twenties. Paulhan mentioned the event in “Treatise on
metaphysics for the New Year, 1930”.
Paulhan’s metaphysics was semi-Kantian, and
semi-esoteric. The Kantianism was based
on Paulhan’s notion that the subject, when human instead of some abstract
substance in an abstract retort, was subject to illusions about the real that
effected us on the individual and collective level.
Paulhan in 1929 was still under the impress of his friend,
André
Breton, and Breton’s idea that the fantastic was abroad, in the streets of Paris
– one had merely to tear off the bourgeois conventions on not seeing and look,
look hard. In the Treatise (a mock-heroic name for an article of four printed
pages), In the interval between the object looked at and the looker, Paulhan
was impressed by our tendency, our hopeless tendency, to convention. In that
tendency, Paulhan saw the flaw of the surrealist program. A test case was the
Torrini shooting.
In the Treatise, Paulhan states that he was in the crowd on
Blvd. Poissonniere “by chance”. I wonder. He does not say he was going to Café Brebant
himself. I wonder about that, too. At this time, Paulhan was living with Germaine
Pascal in a suburb of Paris, Le Plessis-Robinson. When he was in Paris, he
camped at his office on Rue Madame, on the Left Bank. One supposes, then, that
he was walking in the in the quarter of the Grands Boulevards on the evening of
May 4, 1929, for some reason. Perhaps he was walking to café de la Nouvelle
France, 92, rue La Fayette, which was one of Breton’s hangouts.
I like to think he might have been out to enjoy Café Brebant.
At one time, at the end of the Second Empire, Café Brebant was a literary
center. Founded in 1805, it had been a favorite of Heine’s in the 1850s – and
was also a hangout for Georges Sand (who wrote letters to the owner, requesting,
for instance, a box of her favorite cigarettes) – and of the incorrigibly
bitchy Brother Goncourt. Monet used to drop by for a drink, and no doubt nursed
it sitting on one of the famous red sofas.
Time passes. The Café Brebant was hopelessly outmoded in
1929. The sofas were spongy, the service was so so, the food nothing to get
excited about. It was on the way out – its doors closed in June, 1930, which
evoked a number of nostalgic obituaries in the Parisian press.
So, Paulhan, who witnesses the killing: “Torrini pursued
Francis into the road across a traffic jame and killed him with two shots from
a revolver. We learned afterwards that Francis, desperate, tried, in that
moment, to commit suicide by throwing himself under a taxi.”
How would Paulhan have learned this if not from the
papers? The rustle of language was
already there in the street, reality was being reshaped even as it shaped
itself.
Paulhan’s sympathy for the brutal boxer might have something
to do with his own situation that night. His legal wife was battling him in the
divorce courts. He wanted to marry his lover, Germaine, but his wife, for her
own reasons, wanted to prevent that.
In 1945, when Paulhan published his Entretien sur des
faits divers, he did not mention the Torrini case. The 1945 book is a
curious text: in exploring “cognitive illusions” (illusions de l’esprit), one
feels that there is a politics underneath this, tugging at the reader.
The illusion that concerned Paulhan the most was anachronism:
the projection into some past moment of facts, circumstances and motives that “we”
only know looking back on that past – which have been accrued in the interval.
The example he uses is the classic robbery. A woman is killed by a robber, who
only gains 20 francs in the business. Thus, the headline: Robber kills woman
for twenty francs. But at the time of the robbery and the killing, it was not
necessarily known to the robber or even the woman that she had only 20 francs
on her. The excitements of the moment were of a different order.
Anachronism makes it hard to base an ethics of responsibility on our acts of the moment, given our lack of any total knowledge of any moment. Paulhan is responding as much to the cultural politics of the end of the war as he is advancing his metaphysics of morals. The great purge of collaborators caught many of Paulhan’s friends and collegues, and even Paulhan had articles published in suspect journals. That fact definitely has some sway over his larger argument, resisting the "responsibility" ethos of the existentialists.
In 1929 the Occupation was a future nobody was
reckoning on. Tugging at Paulhan in this moment was what he would later called
“terrorism” – the idea that literature could somehow cleanse us of our
illusions – elect us, remove us from the bourgeois chain.
In 1929, in Breton’s Second Manifesto, he had famously
written that the first surrealist act would be to fire a gun into a crowd.
Paulhan had witnessed a revolver being fired in a crowd, although not exactly
at random. If the newspaper account that claimed that six shots were fired,
then in fact it was, to an extent, at random. Did Breton read the papers on May
5, 1929, when the Young Francis shooting was on the front page? Did he hear
about it from Paulhan?
In the Treatise, this is Paulhan’s account: “My first
sentiment was to have been witness to a sort of stunt, or crime. Of course, I had
never before seen something that had the nature of being, outside of myself, evil
or criminal: this was only to apply to these indifferent events the shape of
the idea I had of evil or good. If I thought of assassination as an art, I
would have been struck, on the other hand, by either the beauty of Torrini’s gestures, or
even by their ugliness. Thus, what did I receive here? Just the sentiment that Torrini
was on top, that he won over Francis – even though by an irregular means –
which held to a certain opinion I had about life. If I thought, as many a
person has thought, that life is not worth the pain of being lived, was a dupe’s
game and a torture, I would have seen Francis winning over Torrini. The whole scene
would have unrolled as a slow triumph towards death, cleverly spreading itself
out through the suicide to the murder of Young Francis.”
The twenties motif, according to Sartre, was “Letting go”. “Let
go, drop out, leave the orders, coordinates, find yourself naked and alone,
strange to yourself, like Philoctetes when he gave up his bow, like Dmitri
Karamazov in prison, like an addict who takes drugs for fun, like a young man
who abandons his class, his family, his house, to put himself alone and naked
into the hands of the Party.” Paulhan was a twenties personality, in the
Sartrean sense. The first Surrealist act is not, in the manifesto, called a
positive good – to shoot at random in a crowd is simply to shatter the reality
the individuals in the crowd have assumed will be, somehow, always there to
protect them.
In the event, the trial of Torrini went well. A waiter
testified that Young Francis screamed at Maryse that night that he was going to
kill her. Andrée Maryse herself, gracious and
supple, as one reporter put it, testified that she had gone to Young Francis’s
funeral because she owed him that, but that he was a threat to both her life
and Torrini’s. M. Robert Lazurik, Torrini’s lawyer, was much lauded: while the
judge was evidently hostile to Torrini, Lazurik transformed the atmosphere in
the courtroom to one sympathetic to the man who shot Young Francis.
Torrini was acquitted by reason of self-defense.
“The simplest Surrealist act consists of dashing down the
street, pistol in hand, and firing blindly, as fast as you can pull the
trigger, into the crowd. Anyone who, at least once in his life, has not dreamed
of thus putting an end to the petty system of debasement and cretinization in
effect has a well-defined place in that crowd, with his belly at barrel level.”
– Andre Breton.
