killing and its names

It is easy to write “bang bang he’s dead.” The written – on a
scroll, a page, a screen – may be bloody, but it doesn’t bleed. The long train
of individual deaths, from Socrates to
Ivan Illych, must number in the hundreds of thousands. The deaths of both
Hector, who could be a fiction, and Sinead O’Connor, who was not a fiction, are
written down in the same way
In history, the same rule of course applies, even to mass
deaths. I can write about the Warsaw Ghetto uprising: “A total of 13,000 Jews were killed, about half of them burnt
alive or suffocated.” That is 13,000 individual bodies. But there’s no
special grammar or diacritics that distinguishes this from writing a note about
the plums in the refrigerator.
We write to commemorate, but
of course although we can remember blood, memory doesn’t bleed, either.
Of course, writing is
confounded and interlocked with acts, events, institutions, lifestyles, etc. In
jurisprudence, the judge “sentences”. The judge says, and the judge writes. The
orders given to the Naza soldiers in Warsaw and the report by the commander, Stroop,
were written. Writing is an instrument of coercion and liberation, but it is
firstly and always a bloodless thing. This, for a writer, is a hard law. You
cannot be a writer, a real writer, and think that your writing is not, somehow,
alive, does not have a separate existence.
Which gets us to the subject
that I have, given our circumstances, been thinking about a lot: the word “genocide”.
I don’t like the word.
Now, Tennyson didn’t like
the word scissors, supposedly, but scissors is, I would say, a harmless word to
name the things I cut paper and cloth with. Perhaps the word brought out some
hidden lisp in Tennyson. I can sympathize – when I was a child, I had a lisp
that was taken care of by a speech therapist who took me out of my classes and
had me do phonic exercises.
The word genocide, though,
unlike scissors, is a very document bound word. It is in the family of -ide –
homicide, suicide, etc. Like those words, it is vaguely juridical. It is not
slaughter. It is not even murder or killing. It freezes the tears of things. It
doesn’t speak of being suffocated to death in a traincar, dying in your shit.
It doesn’t suggest the look of a child whose face has been ripped off.
Genocide, though, has had a
large life after the Nazis massmurdered the Jews and Gypsies. It is chanted,
for instant, in protests. Charging someone with genocide/who can’t hide – I have
definitely chanted that before and, alas, probably will again. But I feel that,
though it is invested with the gravest and vilest acts that an armed force can
commit against another, it loses the ultimate horror of the individual killing –
the horror felt by the killed, even. The horror, even, of being killed by
people who are not worthy of killing you.
If that makes sense.
The mass murder in Gaza,
which has now taken twice the number of victims killed in the Warsaw Ghetto
result, might be genocide according to the courts. But to my mind it is first
and foremost a mass murder.
The German mass murderers
suffered various fates. Some were hung by the courts, like Rudolf Hoess. Some
became rocket scientists in the U.S. and have streets named after them, like
Werner von Braun. Some became the head of intelligence agencies, like Gehen in
West Germany. And surely the Israeli mass murderers will have various fates.
But to absorb this crime, spiritually, the crime that is still unfolding will
take decades.
