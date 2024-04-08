Jonathan Bennett and Gilles Deleuze on events

Since Jonathan Bennett recently died, I've returned to his excellent book, Events and their Names. Hence these little thoughts.
Jonathan Bennett’s Events and their Names is, like Gilles Deleuze’s Logique du Sens, an inquiry into the status of events and our ways of talking about them. However, the two philosophers take very different routes to the theorization of the event.
Deleuze, going back to the Stoic rejection of Platonism –
the first reversal of Platonism in a series going up through the twentieth
century – writes of the event as an extra-being – an opacity at the heart of
becoming. Deleuze relies, for his sense of Stoic logic, on the work of the
French scholar Emile Brehier, who reconstructed it, taking Stoicism out of its
category as a purely practical philosophy.
This is Deleuze:
Why is every event fall within types such as plague, war,
the wound, death ? Is this just a way of saying that there are more unhappy
than happy events? No, since it is a questiion of a double structure in every
event. In all events, there is a present moment of effectuation, that of the
event incarnating itself in a state of things, an individual, a person, that
which is designated when one says: here, the moment has come; and the future
and past of the event are judged only as functions of that definitive present,
of the point of view of that which incarnates it. But there is another part of
the future and past of the event taken in itself that eludes any present,
because it is free of the limitations of a state of things, being impersonal
and pre-individual, neuter, neither general nor particular, eventum tantum… or
rather which has no other present than that of the mobile instant that
represents it, always doubled in the past-future, forming what must be called
the counter-effectuation.”
This is certainly a different vocabulary than Bennett’s.
Philosophers dramatize with their examples: Deleuze’s examples are derived,
partly, from the Stoics, and partly from Deleuze’s elevated sense of the historical
importance of the person. However, one can easily link certain elements –
counter-effectuation to counter-factuals – to see connections in the total
discourse on events.
Bennett’s book has a deflationary purpose: to reduce our
logical anxieties about events by showing that events are really not basic kinds
of things.
“One conclusion of this book
will be that our event concept is adapted to the giving of rather small and
indeterminate gobbets of information. That unfits it for bearing weight in
disciplined theories such as those of semantics, ethics, "action
theory", and philosophy of mind, in which philosophers have tried to put
it to work; and the failures of those attempts (some of which will be examined
later) can be traced to their putting onto our event concept a load it cannot
carry.”
In order to make this
argument, Bennett defines events in terms of a supervenience of on objects and
facts:
“In shorthand, I shall say
that events are supervenient entities, meaning that all the truths about them
are logically entailed by and explained or made true by truths
that do not involve the event concept. Similarly, all the truths about
universities come from truths about people and buildings and equipment; all the
truths about ecological niches come from truths about plants and animals and
weather and terrain.”
Bennett is staking out a
claim, here, that is absolutely opposed to all forms of process philosophy. His
great opponent is those who read the supervenience relationship inversely. Bennett
alludes to the work of Donald Williams.
“It is a view
about items that Leibniz called "individual accidents" and
Williams called
"tropes". A trope is a case or instance of a property: My
house is a
concrete particular that has whiteness and other properties;
whiteness is an
abstract universal that is possessed by my house and other particulars; and the
whiteness of my house is a trope, an abstract
particular. It
is unlike my house in that all there is to it is whiteness, and it is unlike
whiteness in that it pertains only to my house. Now, Williams has maintained that at the deepest metaphysical level
my house and the universal whiteness are both collections of tropes, with different
principles of colligation. What makes it the case that my house is white is
just the fact that the whiteness of my house belongs to both collections.
According to this
metaphysical scheme, substances and properties are
supervenient on tropes. To
that can be added the plausible thesis that
events are tropes and that
indeed the concept of a trope differs from the
concept of an event only in
being slightly more general or abstract. The
result is a position
implying that substances and properties are supervenient on tropes (including
events), rather than vice versa.”
We are running into exactly
the reversal of Platonism that Deleuze sees in the Stoics. Bennett’s reading of
the supervenience relation can’t actually be put in terms of the classic
Platonic divide between being and becoming, given that his substances and
properties are not, exactly, Platonic ideas. He cleverly takes Williams
suggestion about troping and uses it to return us to the universe of substances
and properties, upon which events – or as he calls them (rather tiresomely)
event sortals, meaning event types like dying, sighing and that host of things
that the English gerund is so good at nominalizing.
My own opinion here is that the
world-game suggested by making events basic and the world-game suggested by
making events epiphenomenal are both true – by which I mean both can be made to
operate consistently in their games. To a degree – both games have tensions, if
not hidden contradictions. Which is how both games can be played against each
other – in fact, I’d contend that the construction of these world-games can’t
get off the ground without them playing against each other.
The glory and the problem of
Deleuze’s book is that its exemplary events are sometimes too highfalutin to
make them connect to the common. The problem with books in the analytic vein,
such as Bennett’s, is that sometimes the arguments from the common seem
arguable. Here is Bennett arguing with Davidson about the meaning of that old
favorite, the Writer of Waverly.
First Davidson:
“Substances owe their
special importance in the enterprise of
identification to the fact
that they survive through time. But the
idea of survival is
inseparable from the idea of surviving certain
sorts of change--of
position, size, shape, colour, and so forth. As
we might expect, events
often play an essential role in identifying
a substance. Thus if we
track down the author of Waverley or the
father of Annette, it is by
identifying an event, of writing, or of
fathering. Neither the
category of substance nor the category of
change is conceivable apart
from the other.”
Second Bennett:
“Not so. We can track down
the author of Waverley by locating the person
who wrote Waverley;
we don't have to think of him as the person who was the subject or agent or
author or participant in a writing of Waverley. So we have no need to
introduce the concept of a particular event.”
Try as I may make the person
who “wrote Waverly” somehow separate from the person who was the participant in
a “writing of Waverly” – notice that Waverly is not picked out here by a
definitive article, but by an indefinite one, as though there was a multiplication
of Waverlys in possible worlds, which I don’t think Bennett really believes – is
simply to make a point that Deleuze makes about the double structure of the
event – the difference between the present and its viewpoint and the eluded
present of the viewpoint of the counter-effectual – the counterfactual past and
future. I can not imagine nabbing the person who wrote Waverly and not claiming
he was the person who participated in, or simply wrote, Waverly.
Perhaps in the garden of
forking paths, in the Borgesian World-Game. Perhaps.
No comments:
Post a Comment