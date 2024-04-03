a lucky man : our bigoted president

I read the news today oh yeah/
About a lucky man who made the grade.
Ah, Biden. Who knew that inside that old body
beat the heart of a huge, dangerous beast? But then again, all the American
Emperors are dangerous. It is a bad business entirely.
Two news items. One is Chotiner’s interview
with Aaron David Miller, a man who has an actual career as a Middle Eastern
negotiator – starting in the eighties and reaching through Bush to Biden. It is
the end of the interview that breaks your heart.
“ … when Biden gave the speech on October 10th, you watched the tears well up in his eyes. He talked about the black hole of loss. He’s conflated the tragedies in his ownpersonal life with what Israelis felt on that day.
Yes, that’s very moving, but there is another kind of loss going
on now which he apparently can’t conflate with his own experience.
Oh, if you’re asking me: Do I think that Joe Biden has
the same depth of feeling and empathy for the Palestinians of Gaza as he does
for the Israelis? No, he doesn’t, nor does he convey it. I don’t think there’s
any doubt about that.”
His empathy, such as it
is, stops with the killing of White aid givers. The rest is dross. https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/bidens-increasingly-contradictory-israel-policy
Two. The other less
reported story is about a White House “dinner” and outreach to Americans of
Middle Eastern origin.
“Dr.
Thaer Ahmad, an emergency physician from Chicago who traveled to Gaza earlier
this year, told CNN he abruptly left the meeting that included Vice President
Kamala Harris, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, other administration
officials and a small group of Muslim community leaders.”
It was
a meeting mainly concentrating on optics. But the optics department in Biden’s
campaign and White House is obviously concentrated on important things, not Muslims,
for god’s sakes:
“CNN
previously reported that what was supposed to be an iftar dinner to break the Ramadan fast was changed to a
meeting because participants didn’t feel comfortable having a celebratory meal
while hundreds of thousands in Gaza are on the brink of famine. It’s another
example of the administration’s fraying relationship with the Muslim American
community — other attempts at holding meetings in key states have been hampered
by declined invitations, and relationships with important community groups have
frayed since the war began.”
Well,
what a group for Biden to address in his most heartfelt tones to talk about the
Hamas attack on October 7. He feels it still. That 32,000 Gazans have died
since then is of course all so sad, but is it really sad?
“Following
the listening session, Ahmed said that Biden initially responded with a focus
on the terrors of October 7.
“He kind of went back to that and said, ‘You know, I
hear what everybody’s saying, but like, think about the young people that were
killed on October 7.’ And it kind of dismissed the over 30,000 people dead in
Palestine,” she said.
Biden went on to discuss the complexity of
eradicating Hamas and ongoing talks with leaders in the region working toward a
ceasefire, Ahmed said.”
And though
the news was rather sad,
Well, I just had to laugh.
I
saw the photograph.
