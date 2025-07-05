Drifting. A song for the 4th, sorta

1.
Comes a time when you’re drifting, sang Mr. Neil Young in 1977.
Or was it 78?
I thought about that line this 4th.
The news about the slow downfall of secondary education at
the state and private levels since January hasn’t really surprised me that
much. When the jewel of American culture, the amazing college and university
system that arose post-WWII, was at its peak, it seemed pretty obvious to the
right that this was a very bad thing. The protests about the Vietnam war, the
coddling of leftwingers among the teachers, and the idea that the children of
the mob could study Shakespeare and write poetry instead of learning how to
optimize their movements on the assembly line – this simply and absolutely went counter to the
tradition-based view of society. The solution, which started in Reagan’s
California and became the norm, was to raise the price of education. But as the
mob still wanted in, the compromise with the liberal-center was to keep raising
the price while at the same time making it easy to get loans for that price.
Thus, out of the jewel we extracted a mashup of the system of indentured servitude
and the system of liberal education. But mashups are not syntheses. Eventually,
they come apart.
Thus slowly, slowly, one of the great features of modernity –
a feature that has roots as much in the medieval city and the culture of pilgrimage
as in the breakup of the old patriarchal household, in which the extended
family all lived together – the period of drift, fell prey to the new norms of
debt and continuous labour.
Hard workin’, as Democratic candidates like to say. Hard
working families. They work hard. Hard hard hard. It is hammered in with nails.
Because the master always wants the serfs to work hard. And in that hard work,
you fill in the space of drift. It is an offense and also leads to crime and
drugs!
2.
I look at myself as a relic from that older era.
At that time Mr. Young was singing his line about drifting,
I was a young sprout and I was drifting. Like many another young sprout, patched
and peeled in the suburbs and spit out into the great America that I
romanticized through numerous books and popular songs and movies.
I thought of it then, because I did recognize this was
drift, as a necessary phase, especially
for a young buck who wanted to become a writer. To me, a writer was attached by
every thread to experience, and experience was an adventure. The Wild West was
not some historic fiction, it was right outside, you could walk into it any
time. Everything about the America of
the sixties and seventies encouraged the thought that drifting and experience
were all balled up together. Ishmael’s feeling was mine:
“Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth;
whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul; whenever I find myself
involuntarily pausing before coffin warehouses, and bringing up the rear of
every funeral I meet; and especially whenever my hypos get such an
upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from
deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking people’s hats
off—then, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can.”
The period of drift was made extraordinarily easy for me and
my kind by the wondrous archipelago of colleges and universities across the
Grand Old Country. You check in, you check out. And even while I was taking
classes, I was working in all kinds of jobs.
I worked as a washer in a pizza place, a carpenter’s
assistant, a parking lot attendant, a janitor in a Sears Warehouse in
Shreveport, Louisiana, a clerk in a hardware store, a furniture maker and
deliverer, a landscape crew manager. I worked in a bookstore, I worked in a library,
I worked in a diner. And I quit. Oh, quitting was one of the greatest pleasures
in the world. To quit – who has ever sung the song of quitting? I remember, for
instance, one summer when I was on a crew building a warehouse, and because I
was too afraid to work on the roof, which required walking on crossbars yeah
wide while carrying tools with the ground 30 foot under, I was put under the thumb of a young thug, the
pup of the owner of said warehouse, who would make me get in the cab of a lift
that would take me up those thirty feet.
The thug would juggle me for a joke there, lowering and raising the cab. I took
it for a week, being this idiot’s assistant. And then I quit. I think that day,
the day I quit with no job in sight and no mowhney to pay the rent on the lousy
little attic apartment I had at that time in Atlanta, was one of the happiest
days in my life.
This could only have happened in a culture that preserved,
reluctantly, a social space for the drift. Almost all my friends drifted, at
one point or another. When I worked in the pizza joint – a place called Jaggers
cattycornered from the entrance of Emory University, where I’d learned, for
instance, all about Dilthey from a professor named Rudolf Makkreel, I fell into
a crewe consisting of a lesbian cook who wanted to be a rabbi and goat breeder,
a Gay Rights advocate waiter and Don Juan, a long haired, rather short punk who
turned me on to Captain Beefheart, and the genial husband of another waitress
who took me out to his favorite strip joint. I remember scrubbing the pizza pans,
black iron pans, with steel wool, and how I’d get little splinters in my
fingers. I remember throwing out the garbage, so much garbage, in the dumpster
in the parking lot. I remember feeling this is it: the Wild West!
3.
And such was drift for one middle class white boy. But it
would be a huge mistake to think that drift in America, a country founded by
drifters, expanded by drifters and killers, and immigrated to, hugely, by
drifters – it would be a mistake to think this was some privilege of my race,
class, and gender. My aspirant rabbi friend, the Wiccan who I was afraid of who
lived across the street from me there in Atlanta and sold drugs, the gay rights
activist, the woman who I worked with at the hardware store who alternated
between berating her husband, the fireman, and cheating on him with an obvy
lowlife, the manager of that store who eventually went to prison for dipping in
the till to pay for his gambling losses – this whole glorious collective that I
can only call “my” life with a distorting simplification, so much was it ours –
this was all within the drift.
And nobody hated the drift so much as those whose distant
ancestors were all drifters. The whole of post 70s politics and social science
was dedicated to eliminating, once and for all, drifting. And replacing it with
debt and a policed underclass. Drifting moved to the Style section of the NYT,
and was strictly for Nepo celebs. Who business planned and selfied their whole
drift.
4.
When this is over, when the Chinese century has buried the
brief time of the American hegemon, I think that drifting will reappear. It is
structurally part of the revolution in social time that took place when the
patriarchal house disintegrated, and though that house is being put back together,
thirty year olds are now living with their parents and the age at which people
marry is going up and up, I am certain this will fail. The stocks will fail.
The tech companies will fail. The AI will fail. The climate will fail. The attempt
to reinstitute racism, homophobia and misogyny will fail. The attempt to
negotiate a centrist racism, homophobia and misogyny will fail. The housing
market will fail, the police explosion will fail, the borders will fail.
And drift will remain. Thank God. Happy fourth!
