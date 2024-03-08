Social utility of fat cats: the
use and limits of wealth
We need to discuss the social function of rich people. Besides the marginal entertainment and sports figures, and the rare inventor, I see two functions: administration and investment.
The social cost of administration has gone up
considerably since corporations changed their nature, breaking the old postwar
pact between capital and labor. Here, I am going to put to one side the growth
of LBOs and private equity firms that developed new forms of looting
corporations in the eighties in order to concentrate on the radical elevation
in compensation for the highest levels of management. This took off in the 80s.
The explanation for this, from the point of view of intellectual history, is that
neoclassical economists provided a model that justified it. Then, as an institutional
addendum, business schools saw in this issue a chance to create an alliance
with a trend in corporations that would pay great benefits: expanding its
presence both on the campus and in the world of business. Harvard Business
school in particular boasted a team of scholars who cheered on the insane
compensations of the new class of CEO with arguments having to do with
“aligning” the interests of the organization and the management: the famous
principle-agent problem, the solution to which was to massively bribe the
leader. The rationale for this was paper thin – one had only to compare
the compensation for Japanese upper management in the seventies to
Americans in the eighties to see that corporate productivity and return
on investment did not depend on giving the CEOs carte blanche and stock
options.
One must keep in mind, from a political point of
view, that the lowering of the marginal tax rate as a result of bills passed in
Reagan’s first two years in office was the necessary but not sufficient
condition for the subsequent explosion in upper management compensation. The
gesture normalized the transgression of the post war pact, which saw the worker
in some relation to management. It gave boards of directors a material reason
for allowing and even encouraging a practice that, at one time, would have looked
like gouging or an exercise in contempt for the stakeholders in the firm. The
normalization worked: in the nineties, Clinton Dems showed no inclination to
take the punchbowl away from this party, thus cementing the new norm. Rich
upper management types – donors! – were now consulted as oracles instead of
targeted as moneybags. This, crucially, paid extra dividends once one was out
of office. The shadow side of neo-liberalism was the creation of a whole new
strata of well paid consultants, lobbyists, and general wheeler dealers. If
corporation X could not bribe Senator Y, Senator Y’s children or spouse could
perhaps be hired at excellent salaries to lobby, or perhaps to think hard at
think tanks, which like business schools experienced a true boom in the
eighties. These think tanks were being bankrolled by wealthy philanthropists,
who, in time honored fashion, used this instrument to avoid taxes and exert
power. As the CEO class became more and more entitled, there was considerable
trickle down to the political class, which became abettors and scroungers at
the till. Similarly, the CEO model spread to non-profits. College presidents
and museum heads were soon being paid astonishing sums to do what previous
college presidents and museum heads had done for considerably less. There was
no visible increase in the quality of colleges or museums, but this didn’t
matter: that standard was obsolete at this point.
Thomas Picketty, who studied changes in the source
of wealth along with Emmanuel Saenz, targets the income derived from
administration as a major driver of income and wealth inequality in his book
Capital. For a quick rundown of this, I’d recommend Mike Konczal’s excellent essay
in the Boston Review in 2014.
Even so, if the exorbitant sums paid to
administrators had resulted in a great increase in the pay to the median
worker, it might be said that, on some level, it works. But this hasn’t
happened. The very wealthy have seen their income growing by
about 6 percent per year since the
seventies – in fact, the starting point seems to be 1973. The
middle has grown, if at all – it flatlined during most of the 00s – by one
percent per year. The workers who comprise the lower eighty percent have
seen their wealth, in Piketty’s phrase, “collapse”. This reverses the trends
from 1945 to 1973, when it was just the opposite, with the wealthiest having
less percentage gains than the middle.
The left argues that we have no reason to pay these
exorbitant costs for administration. There’s no evidence that these costs have
been worth it to the average worker in developed economies. On the contrary,
they’ve decisively shifted power away from workers. This power is not just
reflected in flatlining wages and increased debt: it is, as well, a matter of
expectations, of seeing the future of one’s society as something in which one
can expect justice, exert political influence, and enjoy the fruits of our
greatly increased national product: making our lives more comfortable, but
allowing us, too, to take risks without facing the chance of being kicked out
on the street. And so on down the generations, ad gloria mundi.
Along with administration, the wealthy play a
positive social role by making investments. The argument here is, it is true,
circular – we need to the wealthy to invest, and that investment makes them
richer, making us need them more – but it isn’t bogus. Investment means that
credit is available to the masses; the making accessible and available credit
to workers, beyond the mingy terms of the company store, was one of the great
capitalist victories of the twentieth century. The Soviet Union died for many reasons,
but one of the unheralded ones was the persistent refusal of the Soviet
planners to create an internal source of credit. This devastated the economy
that recovered very well from World War II, but that, by the sixties, was in
desperate need of credit to renovate and take advantage of the efficiencies
offered by technological progress.
So there’s that. One can accept that the sphere of
financial circulation is necessary, however, without accepting the premium that
is now being paid for investment is necessary or efficient – or accepting
the massive shadow banking system that has developed according to a logic of
its own. The proliferation of financial instruments whose sole purpose is a
quick return – basically, the casinoization of the banking system – has only
been a bad thing. Although it has been an excellent thing for the very rich.
Our tax system mirrors the priorities of the very
wealthy – hence, the flat tax on capital gains. This is a scandal, and
everytime it is pointed out that it is a scandal, everyone is scandalized, and
the moment passes. Here, the wealthy have been very successful at telling a
story that is the opposite of what Adam Smith, John Stuart Mill, and Karl Marx
told. It is perhaps the most successful propaganda ever to spread in America,
if we discount the pseudo-science flogged by cigarette companies to keep regulation
from happening in the fifties and sixties. The success of the cig companies can
be measured in the obituary columns and the hospitals year after year. The
success of the entrepreneur myth can be measured in bankruptcies, debt, and the
decline in public investment is occurring not only in the U.S., but everywhere
in the developed world save China.
The story made up by Schumpeter, and other
conservative economists, went like this: wealth comes about because some
risktaker seizes on an idea – a new invention or service, or a common one that
can be done more efficiently, etc. – and founds a company. The company hires
people, meaning that our risktaker is spreading the wealth. We need this
person! And so the richer he is, the more he deserves our gratitude for
graciously making such wealth for others.
This fairy tale is very popular on the right, and
hardly disputed anymore on the left. Yet it is simply bogus. The wealth of the
risktaker depends entirely on the services and commodities produced by the
workers. The rightwing tale completely and neatly inverts reality. There’s no
Gates, Jobs, or Bezos without the workers that embodied and carried forth the
tasks that made them rich. All honor to their ideas – but they are ideas built
on the labor, services and ideas of others. The indispensibility of the entrepreneur
isn’t even believed by the banker class, which mouths this propaganda. As any
glance at the history of the tech industry – where the myth of the wealthmaking
wealthy is particularly strong – shows, when the idea of the risktaker becomes
an actual company, his funders – those VC angels – in the majority of
cases replace him. The VC angels have no sentimentality about the
“entrepreneur”. They know he’s a replaceable cog. Unless, of course, it is the
man at the top of some Venture Capital company – then he’s an irreplaceable
genius.
So, to put it in one sentence: the entrepreneur
myth inverts cause and effect, for the malign purpose of justifying an
unnecessary premium to the administrator.
But to return to the social function of the
wealthy, it is at the convergence of administration and investment that we see
the need, such as there is, for a wealthy strata. That need is not, however,
for an uber-wealthy strata. We need to allow a premium for investment and for
the higher administrative tasks. At least, given the present form of our
economic system. But a premium can really be limited, and its limits should be
defined empirically, not with an ideological elevator speech about freedom. In
the fifties, the wealthiest level of Americans, the top 1 percent, owned 9
percent of the national wealth. They now own 35 percent. The bottom 80 percent
own ten percent. This has happened in my lifetime. In my son’s lifetime, if
global warming is seriously addressed and there is an America left, we can
correct this. In my utopia, the top 1 percent would own five percent of the
wealth, and the bottom 80 percent would own at least 50 to 60 percent of the
wealth – leaving the next 19 percent with the spoils. That 19 percent is
composed of administrators, professionals and people in the Finance, Insurance,
and Real Estate sectors. These people have seen their incomes and wealth
grow, but not in proportion to the freakishly wealthy upper 1 percent. That one
percent – and even more the .01 percent – dominate the chart.
I’m conceding to the social function of the wealthy
much that depends on the current system. That system itself has to adjust in a
major way to the catastrophe it has generated and refused to confront – and who
can predict just how that adjustment will be accomplished? But it should be
pointed out that ecocide is not just a capitalist product – there was no
country and system more devoted to ecocide than the U.S.S.R. As long as we
refuse to rethink the treadmill of production, we will keep going the way of the
Dead Planet. However, the acceleration in ecocide coincides, and not
accidentally, with the increase in wealth inequality we have seen around the
world. Economists, bizarrely, love to brag that really excessive poverty is
decreasing, as if they had anything to do with it. This means, basically, that
there are more families living on more than 2 dollars a day. Victory! But one
can ask whether the price – a .001 percent that are living on 50 million
dollars per day – is worth it. I for one say no. Inequality and the present
system of industry are both factors in the same death march. One we can stop.
And we can do that without rich people missing a single ten course lunch. The
right will always complain it is a choice between the billionaire and the Gulag,
but that is a false choice. We can choose to keep the wealthy without creating
a wealth aristocracy. That’s the real choice.
2 comments:
Is this for Europe and the U.S. or the world? I don't see how this could happen, beyond theoretically, anywhere, but especially not for the whole world. And, if this is possible, why stop there? Fuck the rich.
Bruce, I am all about fuck the rich, but I see a number of advantages in tackling the super-rich and making a theoretical discussion about how much inequality is really necessary for a 21st century consumer economy. I mean, why not ask for some numbers. It is like discussing how fast cars can go and transposing that speed to the public highway. I think, for instance, that tying the compensations of the top management of corporations to the compensations of the entire employee population would be an excellent addendum to corporate law. You know, I don't have to go all Karl Marx-y on cutting down the power of capital - I first can go all Teddy Roosevelt-y.
