Horror: genre and politics

“We read in the Salut publique de Lyon: an English
photographer, M.s Warner, had the idea of reproducing on the collodion the eye
of an ox some hours after its death. Examining that assay with a microscope, he
distinctly perceived on the retina the lines of the paving stones of the
slaughterhouse, the last object that had affected the vision of the animal,
bowing its head to receive the blow of the butcher’s knife.” – Villiers de
l’Isle-Adam
Since the Revolution, terror has had a leftward aspect. The
Right (for instance, Edmund Burke and Joseph De Maistre) had a strong
consciousness of the sublimity of putting the royals on the chopping block, as
well as dissolving the very names of the nobility. Terror and shock, in various
guises and platforms, was long the effect sought by anarchist and socialist. A
healthy shock to the system, for the union leader, and for the poet, an
amassing of dynamite underground. The poet-anarchist Laurent Tailhade produced
a famous slogan at the time of the bombings in Paris in the 1890s: “Qu'importent
les victimes, si le geste est beau!». In due time, those numb to beautiful
gestures like to recall, Tailhade himself lost an eye to one of the bombs.
The working class culture of anarchy seems to have died,
although its memorials are lovingly preserved on many sites on the internet –
see, for example, the Maitron site (https://maitron.fr/).
Where once we sympathized with the terrorist, we now – we the entertained –
turn to horror for our sublime.
This is usually an intro to some meditation on horror as the
defining effect of various fictions. My own sense of things is that horror as a
genre can’t be understood without understanding horror in fact, from urban
murders to concentration camps, that span the “modern period.” Foucault’s
description of the drawing and quartering of Robert-François Damiens, which of
course happened in a public space and was meant as punishment and spectacle.
Even at this time, though, there were enlightenment philosophers that were
doubtful of it as punishment but, as well, as spectacle. Napoleon, famously,
banished abattoirs to the extremities of Paris because he did not like the
populace being dulled to the spectacle of execution – given the populace’s
actions during the Revolution. Yet as the spectacle of execution was confined
more and more to state enforced restricted areas, printed media was invested in
the grotesque and the horrid.
A lot of the literature on horror is devoted to horror as a
genre. It is a genre, but what happens when the genre wall comes down is that
one misses the capillary connection between the genre and the world outside the
genre. Literature – and film and song and painting – are in the street and in
the newspapers and the laboratories. Horror as a genre is stylistically marked,
so often, by upfronting the capillary source. Poe, for instance, used mesmerism
a lot, which made perfect sense in his struggle with the transcendentalist
culture of New England. In England, de Quincey’s The art of murder was not just
the beginning of modern true crime, but was a way of writing horror that fed on
the Newgate tradition of reported crime. Poe’s followers in France picked up on
the peculiarly capillary adaptedness of horror. When, in Villiers de
L’isle-Adam’s story, Claire Lenoir, the narrator, a horrid savant named
Tribulet Bonhomet describes himself as a “Saturnian of the second epoque”,
which, as the Pleiade editors have pointed out, is a direct lift from a manual
on handreading, Les mystères de la main révélés et expliqués, by Adolph
Desbarrolles, which is still in print today. When, more currently, Stranger
Things looks for its jump scare, it attaches to the very real MKULTRA program
of the CIA, which supposedly ended in the late 60s – but actually just changed
its name. To my mind, one of the great resources of genre is this capillarity.
It is why it often feels more current, more plugged in, than the mainstream
literature forms. The modernist device was to embrace that capillarity – which you
see in The Waste Land, The Cantos, Ullyses, Mrs. Dalloway, etc. The Lyric
Realist homing in on the upper middle suburban or urban household is as wary of
this inlet from the outside as the upper middle class burger is of crime.
