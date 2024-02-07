Poem by Karen Chamisso

In the wisecracker's Bible
sez the man with the plan
no sucker gets an even break.
Shall we “ripen our regard” and see
The “pain of the body is but the body of pain.”
Loss, and loss again
is coin's knowledge, and what I have to go on.
The shiver of the second hand
advancing Alice to the fat throne
and Little Boy Blue
to the enormous anonymity of the chopper
has shadowed my magnus opus:
written in invisible ink,
call it: the art of ending.
Judas should have read the fine print.
Poor little greenie.
Karen Chamisso
