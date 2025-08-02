In a classic scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the minstrel who follows Brave Sir Robin sings, of his encounter with some dangerous knights: "when danger raised its ugly head/he bravely turned his tail and fled". Meanwhile, brave Sir Robin objects: I didn’t.
A funny scene. But we all know that minstrel was not doing his job. He was a bad minstrel.
The NYT is an exemplary minstrel. As it follows brave Sir Donald about, it confronts minstrel problems that overshadow those of brave sir Robin’s minstrel. Say, on the same day, Donald acts like a madman twice. First, by brandishing American nuclear missiles rather like a senile fucker at an Epstein party blowing up condoms like balloons and throwing them around the orgy. And Secondd, by firing the labor board head because the job numbers turned out to be predictably bad due to his crazy tariff stunts and insane budget.
The Monty Python minstrel, a bad minstrel, would have sang Brave sir Donald went cuckoo/and threw about his pecker and shoes… or something like that.
The good minstrel, the NYT, headlines the day like this: Lashing Out Over Russia and Jobs Data, Trump Displays His Volatile Side.
His “volatile” side! Sweet. It shows you what happens when you send your minstrels to Sycophant U., and then have them memorize Bari Weiss’ Un-woke and Lovin’ It. They come up with the smash compromise between utter butt licking and a hint, just a hint, that nuclear war on the whim of an aging sex pest’s brain fog might not be totally cool!
We need prizes for the new media of domesticated minstrels. And that headline should definitely be under consideration. Chef’s kiss!
