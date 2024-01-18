Non-agression pacts: from Molotov-Ribbentrop to James Angleton

The Molotov-Ribbentrop non-aggression pact has been burned into our intellectual history: here, at last, Stalin cast off the mask and Soviet Communism was revealed as a reactionary force. It has become a trope in the literature: how violent anti-Nazi communists, overnight, turned into pacifists.
However, a secret and parallel non-aggression pact was made
after the war – this time, between the American military and intelligence services
and various talented anti-communist Nazis. This pact was not officialized with
any pomp – rather, it was the object of various “programs”, codenamed Dustbin,
or Paperclip, or simply acted upon by various American intelligence agents who
carried into the field America’s enduring racism and a hefty backwoods or Yale educated
anti-communism.
The products of the later pact sometimes emerged in trials,
and sometimes emerged in memoirs. The entire West German intelligence service
began under Gehlen, a highranking Nazi Abwehr officer, pretty much where it
left off in 1944, when Gehlen’s army – Hitler’s Army – was in mass retreat from
Russia.
In Italy, the non-aggression pact was operationalized by the
leading intelligence officer in Italy at that time, James Angleton, who had
family connections in Italy who had connections to various highranking
fascists. These fascists included many who, later on in Italian history,
subvented neo-fascists groups, created various behind the scenes groups, and
occasionally broke out into outright attempts at coups. Angleton’s friend, the “Black
Prince”, Junio Valerio Borghese, famously plotted one of those coup, which
failed in 1970, forcing Borghese to flee to friendly Franco’s Spain.
Another result of what one might want to call the
Angleton-Borghese non-aggression pact was the American support for Nazi
collaborators in Eastern Europe, the effects of which have ramified over the
decades. Violen Trifa, a Romanian Iron Gardist, lead the youth wing of the Iron Gard in a merciless
rebellion in Bucharest against the government in 1941. The Iron Gardists were
ecstatically sadistic: Jewish prisoners were taken by the Iron Guard to the
municipal slaughterhouse.
"There," White [an American correspondant] wrote, "in a fiendish
parody of kosher methods of butchering, they hung many of the Jews on meat hooks
and slit their throats; others they forced to kneel at chopping blocks while
they [Iron Guardists] beheaded them with cleavers." Fourteen years later,
after Trifa had found his way by various backroutes to America and become a
bishop in the Romanian Orthodox Church and a standup anti-communist, he was
invited by Richard Nixon to give the opening prayer at the U.S. Senate. Trifa’s
is an extreme case – he denied for a long time being part of the Iron Guard - but
the American military and intelligence forces in Germany and Austria after the
war soon put into practice their own form of Ribbentrop - Molotov. And they
kept their bargain with their former Nazi factotums. Walter Schreiber, who
apparently gave good data from his biowar experiments on concentration camp
inmates, was imported to the US and found employment with the Air Force.
Unfortunately for Schreiber, the press got ahold of his past – a rare case in
the fifties – and so the U.S. arranged for him to slip away to Argentina.
Eventually, he ended up working for Paraguay’s fiercely anti-communist
dictator, Alfredo Stroessner. A memo from the Pentagon showed the military
exasperation with the pettifogging around such as Schreiber: “an organized medical
movement against [Schreiber], emanating from Boston, by medical men of Jewish
ancestry, I would suspect.”
These stories have been around since the late
seventies – from John Loftus’s The Belarus Secret in 1982 to Ann Jacobsen’s
Operation Paperclip in 2014. The books are not, it should be noted, by
academics, nor is there an academic sub-department dedicated to what happened
to the Nazis, fascists and collaborators after WWII – in the popular imagination
and in academic studies, what happened was the Nuremberg Trial. And, in
particular, while Yale University, for instance, publishes a whole series on
Communist spies in America, nobody mixes these studies with the study of the
use, by an unelected American establishment, of Nazis in America, and elsewhere.
This is no small blind spot – if we had a good, contextually rich sense of how
the extreme right was supported after the war by its former enemies – the U.S.,
the U.K., France and the U.S.S.R – we would have a morally clarified image of the
history of the last 75 years. We don’t have that.
But even from what we do have, we know that an
American establishment long identified anti-communism as the guiding star of
American foreign and domestic policy, much more so than democracy of “freedom”.
As a result, Americans – liberals and conservatives – have a very distorted
view of America’s “exceptionalism.”
