Eye-traps - the dash in Emily Dickenson

When I first started reading Emily Dickinson in
high school in the 1970s, she seemed to be either a tame poet, good for holiday
cards, or a morose poet of the kind satirized by Mark Twain in Huck Finn,
Emmiline Grangerford, with her creepy sub-Poe fascination with funerals. She
was the farthest thing from the wilder shore of Walt Whitman, I thought.
I read
Dickinson as she was edited and domesticated, starting with her first
posthumous editors, her brother’s lover, Mabel Loomis Todd, and Thomas
Wentworth Higginson. It was only in the 60s that the wilder shore of
Dickinson’s poetry started to emerge, beginning with the complete edition of
her poems edited by Thomas H. Johnson in 1960. Crucially, Johnson restored the
dashes to the poems – which are to the poems what the axe was to Lizzie Borden.
The dash, that punctuation interruptus, gave the poems back their sanguinary
impulse. We could finally read Dickinson.
The
chronology of literature can’t be specified by dates of publication, which is
why it has a strange causal structure. For instance, where in that chronology
would I place the great book by Susan Howe – My Emily Dickinson. Howe’s book is
in that rare vein of poet’s books – Williams In the American Grain, Zukofsky’s
Apollinaire, Olson’s Melville – that shifts your vision and shows that the
order one assumed is not the true order at all, at all. For Howe, Dickinson was the most radical poet
of the 19th century.
To make a
comparison she doesn’t make – just as Georg Buchner seemed to invent the
theater of the 1920s in the plays he wrote in the 1830s, so, too, Dickinson
seems to have invented the lyric difficulty we associate with the poets of the
end of modernism – poets as different as John Ashbery and Adrienne Rich -
around the time of the American civil war.
Howe
adroitly inserts Jonathan Edwards into Dickinson’s intellectual background, and
Emily Bronte as her true contemporary. One poet she doesn’t mention is Lord
Byron.
Thomas
Moore’s edition of Byron’s Letters and Journals was published in the U.S. in
the 1840s. The letters were defanged, but the journals retained Byron’s
characteristic skipping dash, for instance: “While you are under the influence
of passions, you only feel, but cannot describe them, — any more than, when in
action, you could turn round and tell the story to your next neighbour! When
all is over, — all, all, and irrevocable, — trust to memory — she is then but
too faithful.” Byron’s dashes, unlike Dickinson’s, have an aristocratic disdain
for the mere plebe assemblies of rote classroom English. Dickinson, though, if
she read Moore’s edition, would certainly have seen how they could work.
Jane
Stabler, in an essay on Byron’s dashes, has noticed how they bothered his
critics when he plied them in his poems. One of the critics used the term “eye-trap”
for this use of dashes:
When
the British Critic praised Byron for omitting the dashy “eye-traps”
in Lara, the phrase “eye-trap” (from the 1750s, according to
the OED) was used presumably as a variant of “clap-trap,” the extended
pause that set apart moments of high emotion in theatrical performances,
designed to attract the attention and applause of the audience.
On the
page, Byron’s promiscuous “em” dashing resembles the visual appearance of the
Shakespeare plays David Garrick prepared for the Drury Lane Threatre. Garrick
used a dash to signal where an actor should pause for effect so that in his
published adaptations, as Warren Oakley has shown, “[t]ypography indicates the
location of each dramatic caesura, but is silent about the nature of the action
filling the expressive pause … prompting the imagination of the reader”
Of course,
Dickinson was a pretty radical DIY type of poet, and may well have done without
prompts. But I would love some genealogy of the dashes, on the lines of the way
Guy Davenport, in his essay on Cummings in Every Force Evolves a Form, saw how
Cummings saw the opportunity in the way Greek verses, as for instance Sapho’s,
were published with scholarly apparatus in the Loeb Library editions.
"And
when these early poems, none of which has survived entire but exist on torn,
rotted, ratgnawn papyrus or parchment, are set in type for the modern student
of Greek, such as Edward Estlin Cummings, Greek major at Harvard (1911-1916),
the text is a frail scatter of lacunae, conjectures, brackets, and parentheses.
They look, in fact, very like an E. E. Cummings poem. His eccentric margins,
capricious word divisions, vagrant punctuation, tmeses, and promiscuously
embracing parentheses, can be traced to the scholarly trappings which a Greek
poem wears on a textbook page. Cummings' playfulness in writing a word like
"l(oo)k"-a pair of eyes looking from inside the word – must have been
generated by the way scholars restore missing letters in botched texts, a Greek
l[oo]k, where the 1 and k are legible on a papyrus, there's space for two
letters between them, and an editor has inserted a conjectural oo."
I think
Dickinson unleashed is such a different spirit from Dickinson leashed that to
read her poems in the normalized editions is not to have any true sense of her,
if such a thing were possible. Compare:
Wild nights
– Wild nights!
Were I with
thee
Wild nights
should be
Our luxury!
Futile –
the winds –
To a Heart
in port –
Done with
the Compass –
Done with
the Chart!
Rowing in
Eden –
Ah – the
Sea!
Might I but
moor – tonight –
In thee!
As compared
to this:
Wild
nights! Wild nights!
Were I with
thee,
Wild nights
should be
Our luxury!
Futile the
winds
To a heart
in port, —
Done with
the compass,
Done with
the chart.
Rowing in
Eden!
Ah! the
sea!
Might I but
moor
To-night in
thee!
This is of
course one of the famous poems. The referential strangeness – rowing in Eden? –
is subdued, I’d claim, in the second version, just as the Wild Nights, a
repetition that is divided by a repelling dash to create a sort of negative
identity, is annealed in the double exclamation marks of the more conventional,
the more romantic exclamation of the second version (Ah! the Sea!) The
placement of the exclamation marks in the second version – and the erasure of
the exclamation marks in the second stanza, after “done with the Chart” - seems, similarly, to take us to the
stylistics of romantic poetry, rather than the asperities that Howe sees in the
Puritan doctrine underneath the lines, asperities that tossing away the Chart
makes more vivid.
No comments:
Post a Comment