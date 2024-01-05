plagiarism - from pickpocketing to cut and paste

Everything converges in plagiarism. At least in the recent
news. Plagiarism, to my mind, always makes for comedy – in that respect, it is
like marriage, which traditionally falls at the end of comedy. But the unlike minds, or like minds, that are yoked
together in plagiarism struggle with quotation marks and intellectual property and fail the test of divorce and separtion, making for a mirror image of the marriage comedy. Plus, to me, quotation marks and IP - wo of the golden themes of Derridian deconstruction, as a matter of fact - what is not to like in these tales?
Shakespeare, of course, had no pickpocket anxieties on this
point. He could take North’s translation of Plutarch’s Life of Anthony and see
how the passages about Cleopatra were eminently boostable, and boost he did. This
was the lay of the land for some time. No educated person in Shakespeare’s
audience would be likely to miss the North reference, transformed and made more
glorious by the sun of Shakespeare – to quote another Shakespeare character.
But textual institutions eventually were pulled by the
notion of property. Adrian John’s go-to book, Piracy: the intellectual property
wars from Gutenberg to Gates gives us a pretty lively history of the tangle
between Protestantism, early liberalism, and property law that arose from one
of those great opening moments: when, under William and Mary, and by the advise
of John Locke, allowed the Press act, which required all written texts to be
licenced by the Stationers, to lapse:
“It was not the first time this had happened, but the
political circumstances were different now, and the law was destined never to
be revived. John Locke, whose arguments played a major role in the Commons’
debates surrounding the act, repudiated it not only for imposing
licensing—which he, like Milton, saw as a legacy of popery—but for fostering
monopolies for both individual booksellers and the company at large. In
rejecting the statute, Parliament therefore saw itself as upholding Protestant
liberty and countering monopolies. But it made no alternative provision for the
Stationers’ register itself. Suddenly the book trade found itself in a situation
in which infringers of registered copies would face no legal sanction
whatsoever. And at the same time it became legal to print and publish without
being a member of the company at all. Internal regulation might have succeeded
to keep booksellers and printers in line in the past, but now, in the
speculative and entrepreneurial environment of 1690s London, it was never
likely to prove sufficient. This was an environment in which new moral
principles seemed to be advanced with every clutch of ambitious “projects”—and
those projects soon pervaded the world of the book.”
These openings of the frontier – succeeded by rushes – are part
and parcel of capitalism. And those who are most successful on exploiting this
opening are likely to be the first to call for regulations, shaped to their own
requirements.
For plagiarism to exist, one must have some standard idea of
copying. Johns digs up the history of AI automata – which go back to the golden
age of clockwork mechanisms. In particular, he describes one called the Microcosm
– such a Silicon Valley-ish phrase! Yet this thing was built in the 17th
century by Harry Bridges. It was a complex of different machines:
“Built in the form of an ornate Roman Temple, in its fabric
it contained musical automata, models of a carpenter’s workshop and landscapes
with realistically moving figures, and accurate rotating mechanisms showing the
Copernican and Ptolemaic systems. It also boasted an orrery for the moons of
Jupiter. It played music specially composed for its internal organ—or
spectators could ask it to play their own. In all, it combined in one mechanism
the principles of architecture, sculpture, painting, music, and astronomy.”
To these principles were soon joined writing. All of these
arts were under the possible sway of IP law, of course. Just as with our current
new toy, ChatGPT, observers found the Microcosm a bit disturbing:
“The question became not the nature of original authorship,
but the nature of copying. A machine this complex posed the question of what,
exactly, the act of copying—of pirating—actually was.”
Ah, behold what a glorious legal thing the quotation mark is
– I apply them and presto chango, instead of plagiarism I advance, on the great
legal boardgame of life, to “fair use”!
Quotation marks, as we all know, falleth as the dew from
heaven – and sometimes in the process of re-write they melt away. For underneath
the words themselves are, supposedly, the ideas. Which the law must pursue as
well – ideas, too, can be copied. Or can be generated concurrently. We all know
the fierce academic battles – often taking on the hues of other social battles –
that can arise from the claim that an idea is copied. In fact, it is hard to
see how an idea could not, on some level, be anything but copied, since ideas
need to breathe the communism of all that is mental and social in order to be. Yet
we have, still, an idea of the original spirit, of inspiration, of genius, of
all the old haunts, for say what you will, human life is unimaginable without
haunting. And with haunting, exorcism.
It is an interesting thing, from the French perspective,
that the whole idea of the dictée has dropped out of the American
educational system (I know too little about the British one to comment). It is
a puzzle to the Protestantized Yankee mind, such as mine, that the French teacher
is content to read, say, a passage in a Voltaire
that the students are required to copy – as if literature were, after all,
music and you need to play the scales. I think this tradition is petering out –
although Adam, my boy, still does some dictée in his French classes,
according to what he just told me. But copying is the one frowned upon, awful
sin in the American curriculum. There’s a wonderful bit, in The Squid and The
Whale, Noah Baumbach’s bittersweetbitter comedy, where the troubled teen son
listens to Pink Floyd’s Hey You, copies the word and the tune, then presents
the song as his own to his parents and eventually to a talent show, where he
wins a prize – and then has to give it back when someone presumably younger
than the fifty-ish judges points out where the song comes from.
This leads to the son – Walt – being remanded to therapy,
where the therapist asks why he did it. He responds: “I felt I could've written
it.”
“Therapist: So the fact that it was already written was kind
of a technicality. I see.”
Incidentally, to find that exchange, which I remembered from
the movie, I went to google, found the script of The Squid and the Whale, and
cut and pasted. We have the instruments to destroy our institutions of
intellectual property at the heart of the machines that are ‘protected’ by our
intellectual property laws. Walt not only copies the song and performs it, but
he has recorded it on a tape recorder and learned it by stopping the tape, and
rewinding it – copying a perhaps illegal copy.
Everything converges in plagiarism.
