A Sinead O'Connor song that reminds us of what is happening in Gaza, God forgive us. All of us, just looking away.
And to the spiirits of the
1500 slaughtered by Hamas, all we can do is beg and beg forgiveness for the
slaughter of 20,000. We apparently need to learn the elementary things, for
instance, the prohibition on human sacrifice.
And to the 22,000 slaughtered, the 50,000 injured, the 7,000 missing - there is nothing to say. How can we, the abettors, say anything? But of course we will, we are all big talkers, me too. Talk talk talk. Blah blah blah.
May I suggest her versions of This is a Rebel Song and Red Football.
- Sophie
