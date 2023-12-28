Marx, Gogol: dead souls among the woodfall

Its very hard to find anything in Gogol,
right up to the meaning; Gogol somehow shrinks from your touch, wriggles away.
He hides, and when you finally find him it won’t be right, it won’t be him: it
isn’t that you have found him, but that he thrust himself out where you didn’t
expect him, where there was no place for your ideas of him, where he wasn’t
yesterday. That Gogol is no longer where you remember him; this one is not
where you expect him. – “Being Burried Alive, or Gogol in 1973 – Andrei Bitov
Meanwhile, in Köln, Marx is writing about dead wood and live ownership.
Marx, in the Holzdiebstahl articles, allows
himself to speak of the “poorer” class - ärmere Klasse – which, for those of us
who’ve done our time on the Marx job, followed the old man’s routines, read the
letters, tapped the secondary literature, written our reports, know the drill –
is an indication that we are in the early stages of the man’s career here, in
this text. The Marx of 1860 knows that the class of the poor misconceives class
– which describes levels within the system of production, not something as
contingent as income. The class of workers may be poor, but their class status
is defined by what they do. Meanwhile, as those covering the classical and
neoclassical economists know, the poor remain fixed as a primary economic unit
in their schemes and dreams, in crude opposition to the ‘rich’. For class has
dissolved as an organizing property among the economists, and economic units
are determined outside of their place in the system of production – outside of
their productive function, which enters in terms of a labor market. The labor
market is a marvelous thing, a beast as fabulous as any reported by Pliny. The
labor market, of course, then gives us a throwback sociology, which gives us
these things – the poor, the rich – as a sort of hybrid of magic and
statistics. In the neo-classical world, the rich face the poor, in the first
instance, without mediation, and then, in the second instance, in an interface
mediated by the state, that ‘redistributes’ money from the rich to the poor.
This is the fairy tale, this is the leitmotif, this is how it is told on all
holiday occasions. And thus, so much is allowed to the second of Polanyi’s
double movement – that is, the movement that pulls against and curbs the social
excesses of the pure market system. The state, here, functions solely to take
care of the welfare of the poor. On the other hand, the first movement is
ignored – in which the state redistributes, indeed, makes possible, the welfare
of the rich. The state is the dead machine that creates its live doctor
Frankenstein – that is, private property itself. A process that accompanies
capitalism down to the present day, where private property can now be had in
the genes of a virus; we cut up the planet’s atmosphere and apportion it out.
And so property emerges where no property was – and so accustomed are we to
this phenomenon that we do not even think about or see it.
Thus, even at this point in his life, Marx – without his essential tools of class and the system of commodities – understood that this ‘side of the economy is, as it were, being twisted out of shape by the application of categories that do not reflect the dynamic axis of the economic system – in fact, seem as though they were designed to obscure it. The law is no longer written on stone tablets, but jimmied into place by those who control the legislative activity. All of which rather disturbs the high abstractions of the philosophy of law taught to Marx in Berlin. And – as the articles on wood theft show - the greatest of these misprisioning category-makers and voluntary blindspots turns out to be the divide between the private and the public spheres, which is ideally true, and practically a sham.
That both ladies finally believed beyond any doubt something which had originally been pure conjecture is not in the least unusual. We, intelligent people though we call ourselves, behave in an almost identical fashion, as witness our scholarly deliberations. At first the scholar proceeds in the most furtive manner, beginning cautiously, with the most diffident of questions: ‘Is it not perhaps from there? Could not such-and-such a country perhaps derive its name from that remote spot?” Or: Does this document perhaps not belong to another, later period?” Or: “When we say this nation, do we not perhaps mean that nation there?” He promptly cites various writers of antiquity and the moment he detects any hint of something – or imagines such a hint – he breaks into a trot and, growing bolder by the minute, now discouses as an equal with the writers of antiquity, asking them questions, and even answering on their behalf, entirely forgetting that he began with a timid hypothesis; it already seems to him that he can see it, the truth, that it is perfectly clear--- and his deliberation is concluded with the words: “So that’s how it was, that is how such-and-such a nation should be understood, that’s the angle from which this should be viewed!
To so radically equate gossip with
historical philosophy leads us, surely, to Marx – if only because Gogol, too,
is responding to the ‘historical school’ that derives from Herder, Schiller and
Schelling; and because Marx, like Gogol, has an eye for the principle of the
ludicrous. There are two ludicrous themes in the wood theft articles. One
consists in how, exactly, law is re-creating the status of the private property
holder in the face of his history – “for no legislation abrogates the legal
privileges of property, but it only strips it of its adventurous character and
imparts to it a bourgeois character”. There is certainly an undertone in this
description, which makes the normalization of feudal law into a cynical play, a
game of dress down and dress up, of stripping the adventurer and imparting to
him the burger’s placid certainties, that reminds us of Gogol’s Insprector
General – and may have been meant by Marx to refer to Beaumarchais. No
undertone of comedy is ever insignificant in Marx. Our second ludicrous theme
consists in the parallel Marx draws between the modal status of the windfallen
wood and of the poor. The wood that by custom is gathered in the forest – wood
that is scattered, strewn - is cut off from the organic tree, and thus becomes
philosophically unnecessary and organically dead. Meanwhile the gleaners, the
poor are also cut off, in as much as their customary rights are contingent
[zufaellige] concessions, and thus their very existence, insofar as it is based
on these customs, is outside of justice [Recht] – which puts it in Robin Hood’s
realm, apart, accidental. In fact, in a beautiful phrase, Marx claims that the
custom [Gewohnheit] or usages of the poor are the “anticipation of a legal
right.” The spirit of Benjamin, the angel of history Benjamin so fiercely
invoked, floats over this idea that the little tradition, the shared usages of
the peasants, anticipates the moment of their legal recognition in the future.
That anticipation is, of course, the revolution.
