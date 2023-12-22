If you be honest and fair - poem by Karen Chamisso

Between the kitchen and the lawn.
The grass whispered under her feet
Slanders older than the jewels she pawned
While God peeped
Like one of the Elders out of a cloud.
Everything was major.
I can’t do it, she said out loud
I can’t
I just can’t
do
do or feel.
In the kitchen she slew
The roast beef made England-red
She slew the puree, she slew the peas
Then she took her head
And slew with the greatest of ease
Every highwire, every antic thought
Burned recipe after recipe.
Later, it was the smell that caught
their attention. Olly olly oxen free.
