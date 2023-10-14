Para-history

In the Wolfgang Promies edition of Lichtenberg’s Sudelbücher,
the beginning note in notebook A, which could be the beginning of this “book”,
such as it is, reads: “The great art of making small deviations from the truth
in order to get to the truth, on which the whole differential calculus is
built, is at the same time the foundation of our most brilliant [witzigen] thoughts,
where often the whole thing would collapse if we took the point of view of philosophical
strictness in relation to the deviations.”
This is a great way to begin a “waste book” that is no book –
neither a book of maxims on the order of the French moralists nor a diary nor an
essay, but a mix of all three - and it is also a motto for a certain genre that
I would call the “para-historical”.
Writers of all types – bloggers, Sunday researchers, journalists,
memoirists – “do” history, but do it outside the strict methodologies and judgments
of real historians – academic historians. The latter are absolutely necessary,
of course, but the para-historian can provide a “brilliant” thought here and
there which casts a light on the past. Especially in as much as history is
necessarily burdened with factoids – the cops lies that get into a folder in
the archive, a politician’s misquote, a partisan’s distortions, etc.
Para-historians are, of course, also prone to factoids – often they pass them
on as part of a whole agenda. And para-historians have other problems, too: the
emphasis on the anecdotal and the downplaying of context, for instance. The
attraction to “mysteries” rather than problems. And the parallel attraction to “solutions”.
I’ve spent a good few years writing a series of factoidal
stories, parahistories of a sort. Mine cover the Cold war era. Even that term
is an unreliable designator – what kind of war is it? If a war exists where
none is declared, but rather polities are hostile to each other, than all eras
are eras of Cold War. Hostility is the total story. I think, however, that the
Cold War, from whatever beginning date you argue for to whatever ending date
you argue for, is distinguished by the way in which the hostility of nations is
routinized in ideologies that motivate populations to sponsor them: pay for
them, fight for them, make others fight for them, etc. From this point of view,
the Cold War as a form started in 1789, with the French revolution, and found
its perfect counterrevolutionary expression in Burke’s Letters on a Regicide
Peace. Burke’s pamphlet is at the head of a tradition in Anglophony that one
can follow even up to now – the premise that no peace, no coexistence is
possible with the ideological enemy. This realigns the nation’s interests in an
interesting way – for if the ideology of the Other is the enemy, than those
within the nation who adhere or lean towards that ideology are also the enemy.
And so I have concentrated on various crimes that have to do
with that simple formula, as it complexified and fortified itself over the
time, relatively, that I have been alive.
