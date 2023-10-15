From a notebook entry about Kafka

When Josef K. was around twenty two, his last year at the
university, he discovered the existence of a secret society which counted certain
students and even professors among its adherents. In fact, it didn’t resemble
other secret societies. It was very difficult for certain people to become
members. Many, who ardently wanted to become a member, never succeeded. Others,
by contrast, became members without trying, or even knowing that they had
become members of this society. One was never, besides, totally sure of being a
member. There were many who believed they belonged to it and weren’t, in fact,
members at all, or were members in name only. However much they had been
initiated, they were less part of the society than many who didn’t even have
the slightest knowledge of the existence of the society. In fact, the former
had undergone the tests of a false initiation, the rituals of which were
as codified as those of a true initiation: the false initiation was designed to
put off the scent those who were unworthy of being initiated, but who had
somehow found out about the secret society. But even the most authentic
members, those who had reached the most elevated places in this society, did
not know whether their initiation was authentic or not. This was a secret that
could not be revealed. It could happen that a member attained, due to a series
of authentic initiations, a real rank, and that consequently, without being
warned or in any way becoming objects of the confidence of those who supposedly
knew these things, they would be instructed to initiate others under the belief
that they, being authentic initiates, were licensed to oversee authentic
initiations, only to actually oversee false initiations.
Thus, it became the subject of innumerable conversations
among the membership whether it was better to be admitted to a lesser but real
level in the hierarchy or to occupy an exalted position, but an illusory one,
that is, one contaminated with a false initiation somewhere along the path to
that high position. In any case, no one was sure of the solidity of their level,
and from this arose the ambiguities that surrounded the legitimacy of orders or
suggestions issued within the secret society by those who supposedly ran the
society.
And, in fact, the situation was even more complicated than
this relatively simple divide between false and true initiations make it seem. Certain
postulants were admitted to the highest levels without undertaking any tests.
Others were invested with offices and powers that they did not even know about,
since they could not be told. Who, after all, was certain enough of his or her
own rank to tell them? And, frankly, there was no need to be a postulant:
certain elevated officers didn’t even know the secret society existed, even
though these officers had to be respected if they issued a command.
The powers of the superior members were unlimited; they
carried in themselves, in their own presence, a kind of emanation of the secret
society as a whole. This emanation had strange powers. For instance, just being
in the presence of one of these people was enough to transform an banal meeting
or encounter – say, the encounter defined by going up to the counter of a
coffee bar and ordering a latte – into a meeting of the secret society. Similarly
it could transform a birthday party or a concert into a meeting of the society.
From that time afterwards, all the humans present at such occasions became
living links within the society to other members. In this way, the extent of
the secret society was enormous, and if power corresponded simply to extension,
than the secret society was certainly the most powerful secret society that
ever existed, at least in this society.
However high the level of the initiation, it was never permitted
to inform the initiate of the purpose pursued by the secret society. But there
have always been, given the principles governing initiation, and the
promiscuity that comes with size, some initiates who were actually informers or
traitors, and it was from these that the rumor took root that the goal of the
society was to keep its purpose secret. As these informers and traitors could,
actually, have been double agents, there has been discussion about, and even
papers written to prove, that the purpose of the society was actually guarded
by having traitors and informers broadcast the purpose of the society.
Josef K. was horrified to learn that this secret society was
so large and so manifold, and even more to learn that he might, without knowing
it, be a member of the society, and even a powerful member at that. The latter
possibility implicated him in making others, say, those attending a birthday
party he attended, members of the secret society; he pondered whether, morally,
he had a duty to call up the people at various parties he had attended and warn
them that they might, by being in contact with him, been recruited into this
secret society. On the other hand, calling people up like this could be
construed as betraying the secrets of the society, and this posed the question
as to whether he had the moral right to do this.
Such was his position after the day he lost his ticket to
the metro, which was the first link in the confusing and contradictory chain of
circumstances that put him in contact with the secret society, whose existence
until then he had been unaware of.
